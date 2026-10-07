Bihar announces squad for first two Ranji Trophy matches

Patna, Oct 7 (IANS) The Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) has announced the state squad for the first two matches of the Ranji Trophy 2026-27. The team was selected under the supervision of observers appointed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is on national duty with the Indian T20 team, Following the selection process, 17 players have been named in the main squad, while six players have been kept on standby.

Bihar will begin its Ranji Trophy campaign against Uttar Pradesh on October 11.

The match will be played at the newly constructed International Cricket Stadium in Rajgir. The fixture will also mark the beginning of the new domestic cricket season in Bihar.

The selection of players for the Ranji Trophy squad was conducted under the supervision of BCCI-nominated selectors Harvinder Singh, S. Sharath, and Amitabh Vijayvargiya.

The selectors assessed the players based on their performances and current level of preparation before finalising the squad for the first two matches. The list issued by the Bihar Cricket Association includes the main squad, standby players and support staff.

The October 11 clash against Uttar Pradesh will be a special occasion for Bihar cricket. Bihar will take the field for a Ranji Trophy match for the first time at the newly constructed International Cricket Stadium in Rajgir.

There is considerable excitement among cricket fans across Bihar ahead of the historic fixture.

The Bihar Cricket Association is making preparations in full swing for the new Ranji Trophy season. The team will now turn its focus to the campaign beginning on October 11, with Bihar aiming to start the season on a winning note against Uttar Pradesh at its home venue.

The selection trials for the Ranji and U-23 teams were conducted under the supervision of selectors invited by the BCCI. The selectors assessed the players on various parameters, including performance, technical ability, fitness, discipline and their ability to perform under match situations. Players were given opportunities to showcase their skills in batting, bowling, fielding and other aspects of the game.

The BCA had earlier released the list of players for the camp. Based on this list, the players participated in the selection process. Following the trials, players will be selected for the Ranji and U-23 teams based on their performances.

The U-23 selection process was conducted over two days, October 5 and 6, 2026, while the Ranji selection process was held on October 6.

Bihar squad for the first two matches:

Sakibul Gani (captain), Ayush Loharuka, Mangal Maharour, Naman Gaurav, Piyush Singh, Bipin Kumar Saurabh (wk), Sarman Nigrodh (wk), Akash Raj, Prithvi Raj, Himanshu Singh (VC), Khalid Alam, Suraj Kumar Kashyap, Shakib Hussain, MD Izhar, Shabbir Khan, Raghavendra Singh, Amod Yadav

Standby players:

Nawaz Khan, Malay Rai, Danish Alam, Tanu Kumar Singh, Sachin Kumar Singh, Prashant Kumar Singh

Support staff:

Head coach: Ashutosh Aman; Assistant coach: Ashok Kumar; Physiotherapist: Dr. Hemendu. Trainer: Gopal Kumar.

--IANS

bsk/