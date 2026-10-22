October 22, 2026 2:01 PM हिंदी

Pratik Sehajpal says ‘he has been extremely competitive all his life’

Bigg Boss 15 fame Pratik Sehajpal says ‘he has been extremely competitive all his life’

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Actor Pratik Sehajpal, known for his go getter spirit on reality television, considers himself to be extremely competitive especially during challenges.

The actor who recently shot for the fun game show, Indian Game Show with Bharti and Harssh, opened up about his experience.

He said that the show’s format made him focus more on enjoying the experience than winning.

Pratik, who rose to prominence through reality shows, said the concept offered a refreshing change from the usual competitive environment.

Sharing his experience, Pratik said, “I am actually a very competitive person, but when it comes to the Indian Game Show, the whole experience is so much fun that you almost forget about winning. The concept of the show is such that even the loser gets more importance, so in a way, losing here feels like winning! I genuinely enjoyed every moment of being on the show. Harssh bhaiya and Bharti di are like family to me, and I always have the best time whenever I am with them. I am really looking forward to more fun-filled shoot days with them.”

Talking about Pratik’s competitive streak, it has been evident throughout his reality television journey. He participated in MTV Love School 3 and Ace of Space, before appearing on Bigg Boss OTT in 2021.

He later chose to enter Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Salman Khan, and emerged as the first runner-up of the season.

On the show, Pratik was lauded for his clarifying thoughts and go-getter attitude and was also called out at times for his aggression.

–IANS

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Bigg Boss 15 fame Pratik Sehajpal says ‘he has been extremely competitive all his life’

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