Big industrial expansion plans, connectivity needs feature in Gujarat CM's Mumbai meetings (Lead)

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) While Gujarat used its Mumbai roadshow to seek fresh investments ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2027, discussions with industry leaders also highlighted the infrastructure and connectivity requirements of companies looking to expand their operations in the state.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a series of one-to-one meetings with senior industrialists in Mumbai on Thursday and invited them to participate in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2027.

Among those who met the Chief Minister were Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, Swan Corporation Managing Director Nikhil Merchant, Welspun India CEO Dipali Goenka, Hindalco Industries Managing Director Satish Pai and AMNS India CEO Amit Harlalka.

Merchant, whose Swan Energy group has operations in Gujarat, raised the need for improved connectivity and nearby airport infrastructure to support the company's expanding international business.

He also praised Gujarat's shipping policy, according to the state government.

The discussions with Mahindra focused on opportunities in electric vehicles and GIFT City, as well as new avenues for investment, collaboration and development.

Mahindra said his first meeting on investing in Gujarat had taken place in the same room with PRime Minister Narendra Modi, who was then the state's Chief Minister.

Mahindra said he had been impressed by PM Modi's vision and foresight at the time and expressed his pleasure at meeting Chief Minister Patel to discuss the group's future investment plans in Gujarat.

The meetings also covered expansion plans in sectors, including textiles, copper recycling, e-waste management, steel, renewable energy and battery storage.

Goenka said discussions with the Welspun Group centred on strengthening Gujarat's position in the global textile sector, with opportunities for new investment and expansion being explored to support growth, exports and employment.

For Hindalco, the talks focused on copper recycling, e-waste management and circular-economy initiatives.

Pai said the meeting also covered the proposed inauguration of the company's copper recycling plant in December, along with potential investments and sustainable industrial practices.

The largest investment plans discussed during the meetings came from AMNS India.

Harlalka said the company was moving towards completing an investment of Rs 80,000 crore in Gujarat by June and was planning a further Rs 10,000 crore investment at Hazira, primarily in renewable energy and battery storage.

AMNS India also outlined its vision of developing a steel plant in Gujarat with a capacity of 25 million tonnes, which the company described as the world's largest steel plant.

The meetings form part of Gujarat's preparations for the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2027, which will be held under the theme 'Viksit Gujarat – Shaping Global Future'.

The state is seeking participation and investment across emerging and established sectors as it prepares for the next edition of the summit.

The Mumbai engagement consequently combined the state's traditional investment-promotion approach with discussions on the requirements of existing and prospective investors, including transport connectivity, airport infrastructure, industrial expansion and access to a wider ecosystem for sustainable manufacturing.

--IANS

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