Big day for world peace, Iran can start reconstruction, they've had enough, says Trump

Washington, April 8 (IANS) After announcing a two-week ceasefire with Iran, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that it was a "big day for World Peace". He said that Iran wanted this to happen as "they have had enough", while adding that Tehran can start the reconstruction.

In a statement shared on Truth Social, Trump stated that the US will be helping the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz and mentioned that American troops will "hang around" to ensure everything "goes well".

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated, "A big day for World Peace! Iran wants it to happen, they’ve had enough! Likewise, so has everyone else! The United States of America will be helping with the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz. There will be lots of positive action! Big money will be made. Iran can start the reconstruction process. We’ll be loading up with supplies of all kinds, and just 'hangin' around' in order to make sure that everything goes well. I feel confident that it will. Just like we are experiencing in the US, this could be the Golden Age of the Middle East!"

Earlier, Trump stepped back from the brink of a major military escalation with Iran, announcing a conditional two-week pause in planned attacks tied to reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a development that came as a big relief to people across the world.

The decision came 90 minutes before the self-imposed 8 p.m. EST deadline set by Trump for Iran to reach a deal, after backchannel diplomacy.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social on Tuesday (local time), said he would “suspend” an escalation of attacks for two weeks if Iran agrees to open the key shipping route.

In a social media post, he said talks with Pakistan led to what he called a “double-sided ceasefire.”

“The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning long-term peace with Iran, and peace in the Middle East,” Trump wrote.

He added that the United States had received “a 10-point proposal from Iran” that was “a workable basis on which to negotiate.”

Trump said “almost all of the various points of past contention” had been agreed, and the two-week pause would allow the agreement “to be finalised and consummated.”

The ceasefire is conditional. Trump said it depends on Iran agreeing to the “complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz.”

Iran signalled tentative acceptance. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said Tehran would halt operations if attacks stop.

“If attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations,” he said.

“For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran’s Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations,” he added.

A White House official said Israel had also agreed to the two-week pause, though details remain unclear.

The pause followed a sharp escalation earlier in the day. Trump warned that “a whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again” if Iran did not reach a deal.

The Strait of Hormuz remains central to the crisis. Its closure has disrupted oil supplies and pushed up prices.

--IANS

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