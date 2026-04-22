Big B talks about kindness, says good deeds shouldn’t be publicised

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Bollywood’s Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan has penned a note about selflessness and stressed that acts of kindness should be done quietly without any desire for recognition or publicity.

An avid writer, the icon took to his blog to mention about the essence of goodwill and shared that even if one’s own needs cannot be fulfilled, one should still strive to help others whenever possible.

“Apna na ho sake; aur yadi dusro ka bhala ho sakte to kar dena chahiye (Even if you can’t do something for yourself, you should do it if it helps others,” he wrote on the blog.

He then emphasized that true generosity lies in performing good deeds without showcasing them. As per the thespian, once kindness turns into a display or “behaviour” for public attention, it loses its purity and intent.

“Bina prachaar kare. Prachaar, vyavaar ho gaya …. Na aesa nahi hona chahiye. (“Do it without publicity. Once it becomes publicity, it turns into a transaction… it shouldn’t be like that),” he concluded.

On the professional front, Amitabh was recently seen on the small screen in the recently concluded edition of “Kaun Banega Crorepati”,a television game show. It is the official Hindi adaptation of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Franchise.

On the big screen, he was last seen in Vettaiyan directed by T. J. Gnanavel. The film stars Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami and Ramesh Thilak.

The cine icon is currently shooting for Nag Ashwin’s “Kalki 2898 AD” sequel, which also stars Kamal Haasan and Prabhas. Big B was last seen on screen Vettaiyan in the action thriller film directed by T. J. Gnanavel.

He will also reportedly be seen in Nitesh Tiwary’s upcoming magnum opus “Ramayana: Part 1”, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol. The icon will reportedly play the character of Jatayu.

--IANS

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