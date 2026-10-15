October 15, 2026 1:31 PM हिंदी

Big B reminisces about his childhood love for Allahabad’s milk jalebis

Big B reminisces about his childhood love for Allahabad’s milk jalebis

Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared a glimpse into his childhood in Allahabad, recalling his fondness for the city’s famous milk jalebis.

What began as a conversation about food turned into a delightful recollection of his younger days, when visits to the Sangam and the irresistible taste of freshly made jalebis were among the simple pleasures he cherished.

During the conversation, contestant Lakshya Kumar Dwivedi asked Amitabh Bachchan about his favourite cuisine. The megastar revealed his preference for the simple comfort of dal-roti.

The contestant then brought up Allahabad's famous sweet treats. The veteran actor went down memory lane to recall his childhood memories of visiting the Sangam and enjoying milk jalebis.

Big B said, “Bhaisaab, main aapko bata raha hoon ki, pratyek kaal, jahan hum rehte the, wahan se paidal chalte the, aur Sangam jaake wahan nahate the. Aur wahan ki jo mitti hai, usse shareer pe malte the, dubki maar ke bahar nikalte the, aur jo bandh hai, usko paar karte hi wahan par doodh wali jalebi milti thi.”

“(Sir, let me tell you, back in those days, we used to walk from where we lived all the way to the Sangam to take a bath. We would rub the riverbank soil onto our bodies, plunge into the water, take a dip and come out. As soon as we used to cross the embankment, we would find milk jalebis there.)”

Recalling how much he misses the delicacy, Mr Amitabh Bachchan added, “Arey bhaisaab, itna hum isko miss karte hain ki bata nahi sakte.” (Oh, sir, we miss it so much that we cannot even express it in words)

He further expressed his admiration for the taste of the jalebis, saying, “Usse zyada swadisht jalebi humne aaj tak nahi khayi. Toh aap bohot bhagyashali hain, aap uss parivaar se hain, jinhone yeh meethi jalebi khayi hogi.”

(I have never eaten a jalebi more delicious than that. So, you are very fortunate to come from the family, that must have tasted this sweet jalebi)

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ Season 18 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

--IANS

dc/

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