Big B mourns fan’s passing: Been most painful moment of expression in words

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has mourned the loss of a fan, whom he lovingly refers to as his extended family or EFs, from Pragraj.

Big B took to his blog and mentioned that writing about such passings are most difficult for him.

He wrote: “..deeply saddened by the news of the passing of our dearly loved Ef Shalini Singh, from Allahabad ( PrayagRaj)... (sic).”

The icon, who has been running his blog or almost over 6,628 days further, mentioned: “It has ever been the most difficult and painful moment of expression in words of such passings… and we take recourse in giving our love and prayers and condolences. (sic).”

The thespian said that he is grief and prays for the “departed soul.”

“I pray .. we all pray for the departed soul , and for it the calm and peace it has always deserved .. in grief (sic),” concluded the thespian, who has a strong, direct connection with his EFs.

Big B was last seen in the film Vettaiyan directed by T. J. Gnanavel. The film stars Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami and Ramesh Thilak.

The cine icon is currently shooting for Nag Ashwin’s “Kalki 2898 AD” sequel, which also stars Kamal Haasan and Prabhas. Big B was last seen on screen Vettaiyan in the action thriller film directed by T. J. Gnanavel.

He will also reportedly be seen in Nitesh Tiwary’s upcoming magnum opus “Ramayana: Part 1”, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol. The icon will reportedly play the character of Jatayu.

Amitabh was last seen on the small screen in the recently concluded edition of “Kaun Banega Crorepati”,a television game show. It is the official Hindi adaptation of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Franchise.

--IANS

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