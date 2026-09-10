Big B jokes about tardiness: The day I think I’ll leave early, I end up getting late

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared a light-hearted apology for being late, saying that despite planning to leave early, he somehow ends up running behind schedule.

The thespian took to his blog and quipped that people may feel he is always making excuses for his tardiness, but added that the day he plans to be early is often the day he gets late.

“Phir der ho gayi; ama yaar, bahut ho gaya ye toh. Sab sochenge, bahana banata rehta hai pratidin. Lekin sachchai ye hai ki, jis din socha tha chhoot jaayenge jaldi, usi din der ho jaati hai. toh shama prarthi hoon (sic),” Big B wrote in his blog.

(“Sorry, I’m late again. Oh man, this has become too much. Everyone will think I’m always making excuses and getting late every day. But the truth is, the very day I think I’ll leave early, I somehow end up getting late. So, my sincere apologies.”)

He then spoke about “laughter” being the best medicine.

“Laughter be the best medicine , and when in distress too .. when you laugh at this distress, ‘distress’ feels he has failed in his job of putting you in one .. so laugh .. 'distress' will stress .. Cool na .. Ok enough self praise .. tomorrow another day another day another day another day (sic),” the star said.

“Kaun Banega Crorepati” is the official Hindi version of the original British format Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

The format is similar to other shows in the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? franchise: contestants are asked multiple choice questions and must select the correct answer from four possible choices, and are provided with lifelines that may be used if they are uncertain.

On the acting front, the thespian, who was last seen Vettaiyan directed by T. J. Gnanavel, will reportedly be seen in Nitesh Tiwary’s upcoming magnum opus “Ramayana: Part 1”. The upcoming film will also star Yash, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Sunny Deol. The icon will reportedly play the character of Jatayu.

Amitabh is currently busy with filmmaker Nag Ashwin’s “Kalki 2898 AD” sequel. The film also stars Kamal Haasan and Prabhas.

--IANS

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