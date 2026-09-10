Nina Dobrev jokes ‘rumours are true’ as she says gluten is safe in Italy

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Actress Nina Dobrev has given a nod to Italy’s irresistible food culture as she joked gluten is safe there.

Dobrev took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images from her Italian getaway, where she’s seen gorging on pizzas and pastas. She was also seen enjoying the gondolas.

In the caption section, the actress mentioned that the “rumours are true.”

As she mentioned: “Can confirm the rumors are true. Gluten is safe in Italy.”

Nina is known for portraying Elena Gilbert and Katherine Pierce in the supernatural drama series The Vampire Diaries

She made her screen debut playing minor roles in various films, before landing her breakout role as Mia Jones in the drama series Degrassi: The Next Generation. She later rose to prominence with her role in The Vampire Diaries, and appeared in several feature films, including the 2012 coming-of-age drama The Perks of Being a Wallflower, the comedies Let's Be Cops and The Final Girls and the 2017 science-fiction drama Flatliners.

Her biggest commercial success came with XXX: Return of Xander Cage. She also starred in the romantic comedies Dog Days, Then Came You, and Love Hard, and she had a leading role in the sitcom Fam.

Nina’s most recent work includes The Get Out, an action thriller film directed by Derrick Borte. It stars Russell Crowe, Luke Evans, Teresa Palmer, Danny Zovatto, Josh McConville, Nina Dobrev, and Aaron Paul. The screenplay by Borte and Daniel Forte is based on the 2010 novel Strip by Thomas Perry.

The film follows a nightclub owner, who is robbed by masked gunmen and squeezed by ruthless cartels, and plans to leave his dangerous past behind him for a quiet life of retirement. With danger closing in from all sides, he soon finds himself navigating a deadly web of deception, power and survival.

--IANS

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