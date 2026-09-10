Swaroop Sampat flaunts Paresh Rawal’s ‘Mark idhar hai’ dialogue from ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ in Canada

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Actress and former beauty queen Swaroop Sampat was in for a surprise to find a poster of her husband and icon Paresh Rawal’s poster featuring his iconic dialogue in Vancouver, Canada.

Swaroop taking trip down memory lane, shared a picture from Vancouver, where a wall with Paresh Rawal's poster prominently featured the words “TEJA MAIN HU MARK IDHAR HAI”.

Swaroop took to her social media account and wrote, “That iconic ‘Tej main hoon, Mark idhar hai’ hit so hard it’s here in Vancouver too!!!! Missing @pareshrawalofficial in Canada!”

The picture shows Swaroop posing beside the installation, pointing towards her face, replicating the meaning of the dialogue.

For the uninitiated, the dialogue “Teja main hoon, mark idhar hai”, comes from Paresh Rawal’s performance as Teja in the iconic movie ‘Andaz Apna Apna’. In the scene, the mole and mark on Rawal’s character is what sets him apart from his twin brother. The line has since become one of the most recognisable comic dialogues in Hindi cinema.

Talking about the movie, released in 1994, ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and featured an ensemble cast led by Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor.

Paresh Rawal played a double role as Ram Gopal Bajaj and his villainous twin Shyam Gopal Bajaj, better known as Teja. Shakti Kapoor played Crime Master Gogo, while the cast also included Viju Khote, Shehzad Khan, Tiku Talsania and Mehmood.

For the uninitiated, the film, which had arrived in theatres in November 1994, did not initially receive a good commercial response and was declaration a flop.

However, over the years, through television reruns, home viewing and now also social media, ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ found a new generation of admirers and gradually acquired cult status.

From its dialogues, characters and comic situations, all went to become a part of popular culture.

The film’s soundtrack, composed by Tushar Bhatia with lyrics by Majrooh Sultanpuri, also added to its nostalgic appeal. Songs from the film include ‘Ye Raat Aur Ye Doori’, ‘Do Mastane’, ‘Dil Karta Hai’, ‘Ello Ello’, ‘Jaana Tune Jaana Nahin’ and ‘Shola Shola Tu Bhadke’ which went on to become superhits.

Talking about Swaroop and Paresh Rawal, on the personal front, have shared a relationship that began through their mutual love for theatre.

Swaroop in her earlier interviews had stated how the two first met around a theatre festival and eventually spent 12 years courting before getting married in 1987.

The couple have two sons, Aditya Rawal and Aniruddh Rawal. Both have followed creative paths in the entertainment industry. Aditya began as a writer before making his acting debut with ‘Bamfaad’ and later appeared in ‘Faraaz’ and ‘Subedaar’, while Aniruddh has also entered acting.

Talking about Swaroop, she herself has had a varied career and had won the Miss India Universe title in 1979 and represented India at the Miss Universe pageant that year.

She then appeared in films including ‘Naram Garam’, ‘Nakhuda’, ‘Sawaal’, ‘Himmatwala’, ‘Lorie’, ‘Karishma’ and ‘Karamdaata’. Her biggest television recognition came with the popular sitcom ‘Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi’, in which she played Renu.

--IANS

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