Trump calls midterms ‘one of most important elections’ in US history; sets agenda

Washington, Sep 10 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has cast the November congressional elections as a defining choice between extending his administration’s agenda and returning power to Democrats, promising further action on taxes, healthcare, border security and crime.

“In 55 days, Americans will be going to the polls in one of the most important elections in our history,” Trump said in an address to the special midterm Republican National Committee convention in Dallas.

“Your vote will decide whether our country stumbles at the starting gate of our next 250 years -- or surges forward and never looks back,” he said.

Trump urged Americans to elect Republican majorities to the House and Senate. He presented the election as a referendum on his first 19 months back in office and launched a sharply worded attack on the Democratic Party and its candidates.

“The choice in this election is very simple,” Trump said. “I am asking you to let us finish the job we began with the greatest two years in the history of the presidency -- and together, we will turn a two-year comeback into a 250-year lead.”

The President credited Republican lawmakers with helping his administration carry out its agenda. He cited reduced illegal immigration, falling violent crime, private-sector job growth, higher energy production and tax cuts as evidence of progress.

Trump claimed the United States now has “the strongest and most secure border in the history of our country” and “the lowest level of illegal immigration ever recorded.”

He also highlighted tax provisions covering tips, overtime and Social Security. He accused Democrats of seeking to reverse those policies if they regain control of Congress.

“Every single Democrat in Congress voted against our tax cuts, they voted against no tax on tips, they voted against no tax on overtime, and they voted against no tax on Social Security for our great seniors,” Trump said.

The President also outlined a legislative programme for the next Congress. He promised to make his tax cuts permanent and advance what he called the Great Healthcare plan.

Under the proposal described by Trump, government payments to large insurance companies would end and money would instead be given directly to people to purchase healthcare.

Trump also pledged to end surprise medical billing, require hospitals and insurers to publish prices in plain English and make his prescription drug pricing agreements permanent.

“We will cut out-of-control credit card swipe fees, saving the average family $1,200 per year,” he said.

On immigration and voting rules, Trump promised legislation designed to prevent a future president from reopening the border. He also called for mandatory photo identification and proof of citizenship through the proposed SAVE AMERICA ACT.

Trump said his administration would seek to end cashless bail and institute the death penalty for large-scale drug dealers, human traffickers and people convicted of murdering law enforcement officers.

The November 3 midterm elections will determine control of the US House of Representatives and Senate. The outcome will shape Trump’s ability to move his legislative agenda through Congress during the remaining two years of his term.

Economic conditions, immigration, public safety and healthcare are likely to be central campaign issues. Trump placed each at the heart of his appeal to Republican voters in Dallas.

--IANS

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