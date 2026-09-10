Harish Kalyan releases Aegan, Sridevi-starrer Haiku's teaser

Chennai, Sep 10 (IANS) Actor Harish Kalyan has released the teaser of director Yuvaraj Chinnasamy's upcoming romantic entertainer 'Haiku', featuring actors Aegan, Sridevi and Femina George in the lead, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The teaser that has been released offers audiences a colourful, youthful and poetic glimpse into a love story that instantly catches the eye with its striking visuals and refreshing treatment.

At the centre of this vibrant world are Aegan, Sridevi and Femina George , whose adorable chemistry and expressive moments become one of the teaser’s biggest attractions.

Aegan, who had earlier won appreciation for his rustic and naturalistic performance in Kozhi Pannai Chelladurai, appears in a refreshing new avatar as an urban, cool and innocent boy-next-door.

Sridevi complements him with an equally engaging presence, with their chemistry lending the teaser its sweetest moments.

The teaser also springs a surprise towards its closing moments with the arrival of Femina George, who makes her presence felt instantly and manages to steal the spotlight with her brief yet striking appearance.

The romantic mood of Haiku receives a major lift from Siddhu Kumar’s music. His soothing background score, particularly the gentle violin passages interwoven with classical ragas and contemporary fusion, beautifully complements the breezy visual treatment and gives the teaser an enchanting musical texture.

Within its short runtime, the teaser creates the feeling of stepping into a vibrant romantic universe, while writer-director Yuvaraj Chinnasamy’s presentation adds freshness to the familiar emotions of love.

Significantly, the teaser makes it clear that the film is to hit screens on October 23 this year. The film has been consistently in the news ever since it was first announced. It again came under the spotlight for having sold its post-theatrical digital streaming rights to OTT platform Netflix even before its shooting was completed. The film’s fresh storyline and distinctive approach to presentation caught the attention of the OTT platform, resulting in the rights being acquired for a fancy price.

Haiku has been produced by Dr. D. Arulanandhu and Mathewo Arulanandhu under the banner of Vision Cinema House. The film stars Aegan, Sridevi and Femina George in the lead roles, with Hari Haran Ram contributing additional screenplay.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Priyesh Guruswamy and editing by Sakthi Pranesh. Siddhu Kumar has scored the music and Prem has headed the art direction department.

--IANS

mkr/