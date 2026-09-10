Kangana Ranaut gets emotional over grandmother Kamla Ranaut’s old age, says ‘Life is hard’

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut opened up about the emotional realities of ageing as she shared a series of pictures with her grandmother Kamla Ranaut.

Recalling her childhood memories and the values she learnt from her, Kangana took to her social media account and shared an old picture of herself with her grandmother and reflected on how difficult it is to see someone who was once strong and independent grow old.

“My dadi Shrimati Kamla Ranaut ji, that’s her when we were in school, she is a gentle being, kind, disciplined and a perfectionist but now when I see her in this condition it reminds me that we all have to go through old age, it is something that we always know and yet get so heartbroken when confronted by it. Strange!” Kangana wrote.

The actress added, “ My dadi Kamla ji is a woman of few words but she has keen eyes for beauty and art, even though she had only one functioning eye she would spot any complex pattern of knitting or crochet and she would come home and crack it, it’s because of her that growing up we had a blooming garden, she was hardly interested in people but always looking for a kalam or a sapling.”

The doting granddaughter added, “She is a cleanliness freak but she never asked anyone else to do it, she always did everything on her own but today when I see her I think here is the woman who taught me to sew and stitch to knit and to do embroidery, she compelled me to be gentle and feminine, when I see her sometimes I cry then smile about all those beautiful moments, it’s hard, life is hard.”

Kangana also jumping on to the 80s picture social media trend, shared a picture from 1986 featuring herself as a child with her elder sister Rangoli. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Don’t need AI to show how I looked in the eighties, 1986 born the picture is also from the same year, with my older sister Rangoli,” she wrote.

--IANS

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