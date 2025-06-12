June 12, 2025 12:21 PM हिंदी

Big B completes ‘five ad films, two photo shoots’ in 2 hours

Big B completes ‘five ad films, two photo shoots’ in 2 hours

Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he finished shooting for “five ad films and two photo shoots" in about two hours and added that the director told him he’s “spoiling the work template of work”.

Taking to his blog, Amitabh wrote: “Working away .. and the joy of it .. did 5 films and 2 photo shoots in about 2 hrs .. of course they were for an Ad., for a client endorsement .. ! but still !!”

He added: “The crew and friend director tells me - ‘I am spoiling the work template of work’ ....they told me ...'if you are going to finish an entire days work in one 4rth of half a day then, your client shall give more films to be made in the one day designated, and that shall set a bad precedent .. for all " !!Oh .. i just love this .. !!!!”

The thespian said that he would do it for the benefit of the workers.

“But the expediency of the work is helping the Producer and the crew .. I would rather do that for the benefit of the worker, than myself… many a times they ask me what I have seen as change in the Film World .. and I have many changes noticed.”

However, the icon didn’t share as he said it will “attract a headline.”

“BUT .. NO .. I shall not say it here , because this communication Universe , has been besieged by the - IMPOTENCY OF CONTENT .. HAHAHAHA .. EACH EXPRESSION SHALL BE GIVEN A DIFFERENT MEANING IN ORDER TO ATTRACT A HEADLINE (sic).”

The star concluded by saying that “the work is so rewarding.”

On the film front, Amitabh will next be seen in “Ramayana: Part 1” by Nitesh Tiwari. He will be seen playing the role of Jatayu in the film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

No regrets at having missed Pariyerum Perumal, says Atharvaa

No regrets at having missed Pariyerum Perumal, says Atharvaa

Anupam Kher talks about magic of Kishore Kumar’s song during monsoon

Anupam Kher talks about magic of Kishore Kumar’s song during monsoon

2 victims of forcible disappearances executed by Pak army: Baloch human rights body

2 victims of forcible disappearances executed by Pak army: Baloch human rights body

Rana Daggubati speaks about traumatic past of his titular character in ‘Rana Naidu’

Rana Daggubati speaks about traumatic past of his titular character in ‘Rana Naidu’

Accident on the sets of Nikhil Siddhartha's 'The India House' creates a flutter

Accident on the sets of Nikhil Siddhartha's 'The India House' creates a flutter

Alia Bhatt, Sharvari prep for lavishly mounted song sequence for ‘Alpha’

Alia Bhatt, Sharvari prep for lavishly mounted song sequence for ‘Alpha’

US on high alert over possible Israeli strike on Iran: Reports

US on high alert over possible Israeli strike on Iran: Reports

No disruption in operation due to rare earth magnet crisis: Maruti Suzuki India

No disruption in operation due to rare earth magnet crisis: Maruti Suzuki India

Jeremy Renner talks about one thing that got him through snow plough accident

Jeremy Renner talks about one thing that got him through snow plough accident

People struggle as Delhi scorches under relentless heat

People struggle as Delhi-NCR scorches under relentless heat; IMD issues 'Red Alert'