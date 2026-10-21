Bhuvneshwar will be 'rubbing his hands', Arshdeep can trouble Allen, says Pamment

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be ‘rubbing his hands at the prospect of bowling in early-season New Zealand conditions, while Arshdeep Singh can use his left-arm angle to trouble Finn Allen, according to former Mumbai Indians fielding coach James Pamment.

Both Bhuvneshwar and Arshdeep were a part of India’s 1-0 T20I series win in New Zealand in 2022 and the duo are now back for the five-game series starting in Christchurch on Thursday.

While Arshdeep has now established himself in the T20I team, Bhuvneshwar is coming after making his first appearance for India in the shortest format in four years in the rained out series decider against the West Indies in Bengaluru.

He will look to put in good performances, as well as guide the younger fast bowling crop in the matches in Christchurch, Auckland, Wellington and Hamilton. "It's a talented team bowling group that the Indians have got and that Bhuvi's back, so by seeing these conditions, Bhuvi will be rubbing his hands while coming back into the Indian team and playing in these conditions.

“He will get the ball to move around, and obviously, he gets the natural swing as well. So, I'm really excited to see Bhuvi back in this team. Arshdeep Singh, top quality pacer. If he hits his form, lines and lengths, he'll prove some real issues, especially somebody like Finn Allen, who does struggle with quality left-hand swing bowling," Pamment told IANS in an exclusive conversation.

His plan for the rest of the Indian fast bowling attack is sticking to a Test-match length, constant aggression and a short ball aimed at the badge of the helmet, because New Zealand's top order will punish anything passive.

"I think initially it'll be almost honing in on that Test match length - that top of off, and top of fourth stump length. But just being extra aggressive, making sure they're really aggressive the whole time, because if they're passive, these New Zealand guys will attack them, especially these guys like Seifert and Allen, Conway, very good players of the short ball as well.

“But I will be encouraging the boys to bowl short, but make sure they're on the money and make sure they're aiming the badge of the helmet and the back shoulder, and when they're not doing that, make sure that you get the top of the fourth and fifth stump.

“It’s because as long as they're doing that with lots of aggression, they'll be in the game, and have a chance to nick good players off when the wicket's assisting, and the boys behind the wicket hopefully will be ready with their hands nice and warm to catch those catches."

Then there is the small matter of staying on their toes to adapt to various conditions, says Pamment. "But I think one of the biggest things will be gaining confidence that you can run in on a lush green surface and probably bring some moisture with your boots with you into your landing position.

“So make sure you've got the long springs on and full confidence that when you do plant your foot into the surface that your feet are going to stick there. I've seen a lot of overseas teams come to New Zealand in all stages throughout the year, and not make that adaptation, because the outfields are lush, green, and they do gather moisture.

“So you've got to make sure that your springs in the bottom of your boots are there to hold you so that you can confidently brace hard and get stuck into bowling good hard lines and lengths, and then once you get through that phase where the ball stops moving around a little bit, it's remaining extremely aggressive, making sure you're using your short ball, and setting fields accordingly.

"Three of these grounds are of reasonable sizes, so you will be able to use your short ball with confidence that it's not going to top edge and fly out of the ground, but there are a couple of those venues as well that are quite small, and we will see top edges flying for six or something. You've just got to accept that and move on and get ready for the next ball if that does happen," he explained.

As per Pamment, a Yorkshire native who moved to New Zealand early in his career and played 14 first-class and 33 List A games for Auckland from 1993 to 1996 and later coached Northern Districts domestic team, India's batters face the flip side of the adaptation, especially for the attacking left-handers at the top of the order.

"How they adapt to that, and how they're very selective - we know, especially the left-handers at the top, they like to hit balls for six, don't they? Regardless of who it is, whether it's the young man Vaibhav or whether it's Ishan or Abhishek, we know that they take it on, and T20 cricket demands that you take it on.

“But I'd be encouraging those guys just to try and make sure they adapt to conditions, they understand conditions, that it's going to be relentless in terms of New Zealand will come with a number of seam bowling options, different varying paces, obviously Milne and Ferguson, high pace.

"The other boys perhaps not reaching that pace, but still very skillful, tall and bouncy - Blair Tickner, Kyle Jamieson, they're tall guys. So while they're not quite as quick, they still demand that you've got to be able to play between your chest and head, and they will test them out.

“I'm sure the boys, once they get settled in New Zealand, but they haven't got a lot of time. I know they've arrived over the last couple of days. If they're smart, they'll be spending the next couple of days working on that type of thing, because that's what's going to come their way."

With Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah both missing the T20Is due to injuries and workload management, respectively, Pamment sees the gaps as a chance for others to stake a claim.

"Obviously, when you lose two world-class players, any team in the world who lose two world-class players of that nature, from your white-ball team, World Cup winners, IPL winners, serial performers at top level - it's always difficult to fill that void. But what it does, it provides opportunities for others.

"Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav, they have the opportunity to come and showcase what they can do in conditions which should suit them. While experience-wise, they might not be at that level, they're going to get some things that are in their favour. So, let's see how they utilise that.

"Nitish Kumar Reddy is another one who has been given opportunities as that all-rounder, as obviously Shivam Dube. I know they haven't used Shivam too much with the ball, but he's definitely dangerous with the bat. So, Nitish is having another opportunity with Hardik Pandya missing five T20I games here.

“Like, can you show us that you can do that job in the middle order and ball a few overs and pick up some wickets? So, it's all about opportunities for those guys. We know that those guys, the Hardik's and the Jasprit's, will be trying to get themselves fit. Obviously, Jasprit's coming for the Test matches, so they're managing his workload. We know that come World Cup times, these guys will try to ensure that they're in peak fitness," he signed off.

--IANS

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