Bhuvneshwar to lead a strong Indian side at Hong Kong Sixes 2026

Hong Kong, Oct 5 (IANS) Team India will bring a star-studded IPL contingent for the 2026 Hong Kong Sixes, with seven leading Indian cricketers set to take on the fast-paced six-a-side format from 30 October to 1 November.

Leading Team India will be seasoned pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, alongside fellow IPL performers Krunal Pandya, Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi and T. Natarajan.

The squad brings together a mix of international experience, explosive batting, all-round ability and specialist bowling to one of cricket’s fastest and most entertaining formats.

Bhuvneshwar brings years of international and IPL experience and the ability to make an impact with the new ball, while Krunal provides the versatility of a proven all-rounder. Nitish adds aggressive stroke play and experience at the top of the order, while Shashank and Tewatia bring proven finishing ability. Tripathi adds attacking intent, with Natarajan providing a specialist left-arm pace option.

Anuraag Bhatnagar, Director of Marketing and Commercial, Cricket Hong Kong, said, "We are very grateful to the Indian cricket authorities for their support in helping us put together arguably one of the strongest sides that has represented India in the history of the Sixes. This will surely prove to be a quantum leap forward in terms of viewership and further validation for this iconic tournament.”

Team India will return to the Hong Kong Sixes looking to go deeper into the competition after opening their 2025 campaign with a two-run DLS victory over Pakistan before exiting the tournament following defeats in their subsequent matches.

The challenge will be formidable. Pakistan enters the 2026 edition as defending champions, having defeated debutants Kuwait in last year's final to claim a record sixth Hong Kong Sixes title.

The 2026 tournament will feature eight major cricketing nations alongside four Associate Members, setting the stage for three days of fast-paced, attacking cricket at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground.

The Hong Kong Sixes has distinctive short-format competitions. Played with six players per side, the tournament compresses the intensity of a full cricket match into a rapid-fire format where boundaries, innovative shots, wickets and momentum shifts come thick and

India squad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Captain), Krunal Pandya – Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Nitish Rana – Delhi Capitals, Rahul Tripathi, T. Natarajan – Delhi Capitals

--IANS

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