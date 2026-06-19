Bhumi Pednekar calls for stronger focus on rainwater harvesting amid urban water crisis

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekar has highlighted the urgent need for effective rainwater harvesting systems in India’s rapidly growing cities.

She drew attention to the paradox of heavy monsoon rainfall alongside recurring water shortages. In a recent post on Instagram, Bhumi pointed out how much of the rainwater that falls in urban areas goes unused. The ‘Badhaai Do’ actress emphasized that increasing urbanization and expanding concrete landscapes are reducing natural water absorption, making rainwater harvesting more crucial than ever. Sharing photos, Pednekkar wrote, “Every monsoon, India receives billions of litres of rain. Yet many cities face water shortages just a few months later. Why? Because much of the rainwater that falls on our cities never gets a chance to recharge the ground. Instead, it flows through drains and eventually into the sea.”

“As our cities become more concrete, we lose one of nature’s simplest water storage systems: the earth itself. The question isn’t whether we get enough rain. The question is whether we’re using it wisely,” she added.

The text on the first slide read, “Every year, we pray for rain. So why do our cities still run of water? The next picture has the text "The monsoon arrives. Rooftops get soaked. Roads get flooded. Rivers swell. For a few months, it feels like there’s water everywhere,” written on it.

Interestingly, Bhumi Pednekar is actively involved in climate action initiatives. She regularly promotes efforts such as rainwater harvesting and sustainable living practices in her hometown.

Earlier, on the occasion of World Environment Day, Bhumi Pednekar had posted a heartfelt and poetic message celebrating nature. The ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ actress had written, “I have learned that the Earth does not ask for much, just a little kindness returned to the hands that hold us. The rivers do not demand applause for quenching our thirst. The forests do not seek recognition for every breath they gift us. The mountains stand quietly, carrying the weight of centuries without ever asking what they get in return.”

“And yet, every sunrise feels like a reminder that we belong to nature, not the other way around. This World Environment Day, may we move from awareness to action, from taking to giving, from convenience to consciousness. Because the Earth is not merely a place we live in. It is our oldest home, our greatest inheritance, and the most beautiful story we will ever be part of. Let us leave it better than we found it,” added Bhumi.

Work-wise, the 36-year-old actress was last seen in the Prime Video series “Daldal.” Bhumi Pednekar’s upcoming projects include a much-awaited romantic comedy in which she will be seen opposite Imran Khan. She also has the second season of “Daldal” lined up.

--IANS

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