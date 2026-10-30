'Bhoot Ginni Jilipilata: From 1942' introduces a seven-year-old ghost who rules a traditional Bengali zamindar household

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Sony AATH is all set to bring a quirky supernatural tale to television with its upcoming fiction show “Bhoot Ginni Jilipilata: From 1942.”

The show revolves around a seven-year-old ghost who returns after 80 years to take charge of her family's traditional Bengali zamindar household. Speaking about the show, Sahana Dutta, producer of the show, said, “Jilipi is unlike any character we’ve seen before. She is seven years old, but in her mind, she is the unquestioned ‘boro thakrun’ of the house! She genuinely believes it is her job to look after everyone, and that is where so many funny situations arise from.”

“What I love about her character is that beneath all the mischief and the supernatural surprises, there is a lot of love and affection. The story is as much about family and belonging as it is about a ghost, and I hope viewers have as much fun watching Jilipi as we have bringing her world to life.”

Blending ghostly mischief, humor, and family drama, the show promises an entertaining take on the supernatural genre, with its young ghost protagonist Jilipi bringing her own unusual rules and methods to keep the family in line. Sahana Dutta and Rohit Samanta are serving as producers and curators. The show features Sreejoyee Majumdar, Kanchan Mallick, and Chandmohon Talukdar in the lead roles.

The cast also includes Pushpita Mukherjee, Sumit Samaddar, Chandreyee Dutta, Sanghashree Sinha, Indranil, Prity Biswas, Aritra Dutta, Debparna, Prity Kundu, Rishav, Madhurima, Ananya Sen, Chandranibha Mukherjee, Koushiki, Supradip Khatuya (Fugla), Jiyana, Ruthvikand Priyangshi.

Jilipi may be just seven years old, but she considers herself the head of the household. The little ghost returns after 80 years with the aim of keeping her family disciplined. However, managing a house full of strong-willed family members is no easy task. Her unusual ways of handling things lead to funny situations, spooky moments, and plenty of family drama, making life quite interesting for everyone in the house.

“Bhoot Ginni Jilipilata: From 1942” is set to premiere on November 23 on Sony AATH and Sony LIV.

--IANS

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