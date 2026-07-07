Bhavna Pani reveals how she landed a key role in Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Pritam & Pedro’

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Actress Bhavna Pani has opened up about her experience of working with acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani in the project ‘Pritam & Pedro.’

Calling the collaboration a special opportunity, she shared that being associated with Rajkumar Hirani Films is a dream for many actors and described the chance to work with the filmmaker as a proud moment in her career. Talking about how she became a part of the project, Bhavna told IANS that she was approached by director Abhinav Arun and associate director Rituja for an audition.

“It was only later that I discovered it was for Rajkumar Hirani Films. I went through the audition process, and since the character is crucial to the story and the climax, they wanted someone who could leave a strong impact. There wasn’t a second thought. Even though it’s a cameo, it’s a very important character that changes the course of the story.”

She added, “Raju sir actually edited my debut film Tere Liye. He’s always been incredibly warm and encouraging towards me. Reconnecting on this project felt very natural because we had already worked together before.”

“Being associated with Rajkumar Hirani Films is a huge honour. He’s a legendary filmmaker, and working with him is on every actor’s bucket list.”

Bhavna also recalled discovering several familiar faces during the shoot. “One of the producers, Sahil Khosla, is my school senior, and I’ve previously worked with Rajkumar Hirani Films on advertising campaigns directed by Shimit Amin. It really felt like coming home.”

Bhavna Pani has another film scheduled to release in September, along with a few web series that are currently awaiting their release. “I’m also in discussions for more films and series. It’s a very exciting phase because I’m getting to explore myself both as an actor and as a director.”

The cybercrime comedy-thriller series ‘Pritam and Pedro’ premiered on July 3, 2026.

--IANS

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