Bhavani Devi leads India’s 20-member fencing squad for Asian Games

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) Olympian C.A. Bhavani Devi will headline India’s 20-member fencing contingent for the upcoming Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, with the Fencing Association of India (FAI) announcing the squad on Sunday following selections based on national rankings and performances at major international competitions in 2026.

The selected fencers will report to the Netaji Subhash National Institute of Sports (NIS) in Patiala for a national preparatory camp beginning on September 1 and continuing until September 15. The contingent will then depart for Aichi-Nagoya on September 16 for final acclimatisation ahead of the competition.

The squad was picked by the FAI selection committee based on performances at the Asian Senior Fencing Championships, World Fencing Championships and Commonwealth Fencing Championships.

Bhavani Devi's return to international competition provides a major boost to the women's sabre team. The trailblazing Indian Olympian had returned to competitive action at the Asian Senior Fencing Championships earlier this year after a two-month break from the piste.

India's squad also carries significant momentum from a landmark run at the Commonwealth Fencing Championships.

In women's epee, Taniksha Khatri and Prachi Lohan will lead the challenge after their impressive gold and bronze medal-winning performances at the Commonwealth Championships.

The men's sabre contingent has also received a boost through Karan Singh Gurjar, whose gold-medal-winning performance at the Commonwealth Fencing Championships strengthened India's prospects in the discipline.

Meanwhile, Tejas Manoj Patil earned his place in the men's foil squad after scripting history with a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Fencing Championships, becoming the first Indian fencer to win a senior medal in the foil category at the event.

The Indian fencing squad for the Asian Games comprises four fencers in each of men's foil, women's foil, women's epee, men's sabre, and women's sabre.

Men's Foil: Sachin, Sanasam Hemash Singh, Aditya and Tejas Manoj Patil.

Women's Foil: Joys Ashitha Stalinraj, Naorem Mina Devi, Kanupriya Chawla and Sonia Devi Waikhom.

Women's Epee: Taniksha Khatri, Prachi Lohan, Mitva Chaudhari and Yashkeerat Kaur Hayer.

Men's Sabre: Karan Singh, Gisho Nidhi K.P., Lakshay Badser and Vishal Thapar.

Women's Sabre: Bhavani Devi C.A., Shreya Gupta, Jefarlin J.S. and Shruti Joshi.

FAI Secretary General Rajeev Mehta expressed confidence in the squad's ability to make an impact at the Asian Games, highlighting the combination of experienced campaigners and athletes coming into the competition on the back of significant international performances.

"Our fencers have demonstrated exceptional growth and resilience on the international stage over the past few years. The selection of this squad reflects our absolute best talent across all three disciplines—Foil, Epee, and Sabre. Bhavani Devi’s return alongside historic international performances by Tejas Patil, Taniksha Khatri, Prachi, and Karan Singh Gurjar makes this one of the strongest Indian fencing contingents ever assembled. The preparatory camp at Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NIS) Patiala starting tomorrow is designed to sharpen their skills, build tactical endurance, and forge strong team chemistry before they embark on their journey to Aichi-Nagoya on 16th September. We are fully committed to providing our athletes with world-class support, and we are confident they will make the nation proud at the Asian Games."

The Fencing Association of India also acknowledged the continued support of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) in facilitating the preparatory camp and supporting the country's national fencing programme.

With Bhavani Devi's experience, a number of Commonwealth medallists in the ranks and several emerging fencers carrying strong recent form, India will head to Aichi-Nagoya aiming to translate its growing international success into a strong showing at the Asian Games.

--IANS

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