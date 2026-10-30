Bhavana Pandey shares adorable childhood glimpses of Ananya Panday, calls her 'born for the camera'

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday's mother, Bhavana Pandey, took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she shared adorable glimpses from her daughter's childhood on her birthday.

Bhavana recalled how she would strike different expressions in front of the camera. Taking to Instagram, the doting mother shared a series of throwback pictures and moments featuring a young Ananya, offering a peek into her growing-up years. The childhood glimpses showed Ananya making different expressions and posing playfully, reflecting her love for being in front of the camera from an early age.

Sharing the memories, Bhavana described her daughter as being “born for the camera", suggesting that Ananya's ease in front of the lens was evident even during her childhood. For the caption, she wrote, “Happy Birthday my baby girl !!!! Love you the mostest!!!! Born for the camera !!!! Wishing you the most fantastic year !!!! Shine on !!!! !!! You make us proud every day @ananyapanday.”

Bhavana also shared an adorable video compiling some of her daughter's cutest childhood moments, showing how she was seemingly born to face the camera. The video begins with a little Ananya being asked by her father, actor Chunky Panday, where she is going. To this, she adorably replies, "Shooting."

In another cute moment, Chunky asks his daughter to call him "Papa," but little Ananya instead addresses him as "Chunky" and then "Panday", leaving him amused. The video further captures Ananya showcasing a range of expressions in front of the camera. From flashing a happy face to making a sad expression and then an angry one, the little girl appears to enjoy being filmed.

The compilation offers a glimpse into Ananya's growing-up years, featuring several playful moments, including one in which she is seen making a Santa Claus impression.

Chunky Panday also shared a heartfelt birthday message for his daughter.

Sharing the photograph, he wrote, “Happy Happy Birthday my Little Big Girl @ananyapanday Wish You All The Love, Blessings and Happiness in the World.”

--IANS

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