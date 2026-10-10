Bharti Singh wishes Big B ahead of his 84th b’day: He has given generations so many beautiful memories

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Ahead of Amitabh Bachchan’s 84th birthday, Bharti Singh and her husband Harssh Limbachiyaa will be seen wishing the megastar on a special episode of his show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18.

Comedian Bharti Singh, who is currently seen hosting Indian Game Show alongside her husband and producer Harssh, took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she spoke about her enduring association with Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Bharti said in a statement: "Amitabh Bachchan Sir is truly a legend, and for all of us who have grown up watching him, seeing him on screen is nothing short of a celebration. Kaun Banega Crorepati has been such a special part of our lives.

She added: “I have been watching the show since its very first episode, and even today, just seeing his smile, warmth, and energy brings so much happiness. He has given generations so many beautiful memories, and I feel so lucky to have grown up watching him.”

“Wishing the incredible Mr. Amitabh Bachchan Sir a very Happy Birthday. May he always keep smiling, spreading happiness, and inspiring us all."

Speaking Big B’s timeless appeal, Harssh said: "Amitabh Bachchan Sir is a true institution, and watching him on Kaun Banega Crorepati with so much grace, energy, and charm is pure inspiration for writers like us.”

“To pull off that level of perfection and connect so effortlessly across generations, from our parents to our generation, is just unbelievable. Wishing the legendary Mr. Amitabh Bachchan Sir a very Happy Birthday. May he continue to rule our screens, win hearts, and inspire all of us every day.”

Indian Game Show and Kaun Banega Crorepati airs on Sony Entertainment Television airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

The format of ‘KBC’ is similar to other shows in the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? franchise: contestants are asked multiple-choice questions and must select the correct answer from four possible choices, and are provided with lifelines that may be used if they are uncertain.

--IANS

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