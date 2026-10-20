Bharti Singh on celebrating Dussehra: Want my children to grow up experiencing our traditions

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Star comedian Bharti Singh and writer-producer Harssh Limbachiyaa reflected on the significance of Dussehra.

She highlighted the importance of family, traditions, positivity and spreading happiness as they celebrated the festival with their loved ones.

Bharti, who is currently seen hosting the Indian Game Show, spoke about how festivals become more meaningful as children grow up, offering parents an opportunity to pass on traditions and create cherished childhood memories.

She also expressed gratitude for the love the show has been receiving from audiences, saying that bringing laughter into people's homes makes the celebrations even more special.

Speaking to IANS, she said, "Time truly flies, especially during the festive season. Festivals keep arriving one after another, but what remains constant is the spirit of love, family, and togetherness that binds us all. Watching your children grow makes you realise just how quickly time passes."

"Every festive season feels a little different as they get older, and with Gola and little Kaju, these celebrations have become even more meaningful and special to me. I want my children to grow up experiencing our traditions firsthand, understanding the stories behind them, and cherishing those family rituals that eventually become their most beautiful childhood memories.”

She added, “Dussehra has always been a festival that fills our hearts with hope, reminding us that no matter how big the obstacles may be, light, goodness, and joy always triumph in the end. For me, bringing a smile to someone’s face is one of the purest forms of celebration. This year, the joy feels even more special because of the overwhelming love our audience is showering on Indian Game Show."

"Knowing that families across the country gather around their screens every evening to laugh, unwind, and forget their everyday worries is the biggest blessing. Our show is all about spontaneous laughter and togetherness, and being able to bring that daily dose of happiness into people’s living rooms makes us feel like a part of their family celebrations. May this Vijayadashami dispel stress, negativity, and worries, and fill every home with laughter, good health, and countless sweet moments."

Harssh, meanwhile, emphasised that the essence of Dussehra lies in the triumph of goodness, positivity and hope, adding that festivals provide an opportunity for people to reconnect with their loved ones and appreciate the little joys of life. The writer and creator also spoke about how entertainment can bring people together, highlighting the response to Indian Game Show and the joy of connecting with audiences both on screen and in the studio.

He added, "For me, the true spirit of Dussehra lies in the idea that no matter how challenging life gets, positivity, goodness, and hope will always find a way to triumph. What I love about our festivals is that, beyond their cultural and religious significance, they give us a reason to pause, come together with our loved ones, and celebrate the little joys of life. As a writer and creator, I’ve always believed that entertainment has the power to do something similar, bring people together and give them a reason to smile. With the Indian Game Show, that belief has become even more meaningful.”

He added, “Seeing the immense love we’re receiving from audiences, with families tuning in every day and fans showing up in our studio to be a part of the experience, is genuinely overwhelming. When we set out to create the show, we wanted it to be more than just entertainment; we wanted it to be an experience where people could forget their everyday stresses, laugh together, and create moments of happiness with their families."

"To see that connection come alive, both on screen and in our studio, is incredibly rewarding. In many ways, knowing that we’re bringing a little joy into people’s homes is a victory in itself. Wishing everyone a very happy and prosperous Vijayadashami," he further added.

–IANS

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