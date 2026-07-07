Bharti Singh ditches flights for a fun train journey with kids, celebrates birthday in Goa

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Star comedian Bharti Singh kicked off her birthday celebrations with a memorable train journey to Goa along with her family and close friends.

Taking to her YouTube vlog channel, Bharti shared a video documenting the entire journey from the railway station to boarding the train and spending quality time with her loved ones while on the way.

The vlog featured her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa, their son Laksh, fondly known as Gola, little Kaju, Bharti's mother, her sisters, and other members of her professional team.

The video showed the group waiting for their train patiently on the railway platform, followed by settling into their train compartments before enjoying a leisurely journey together.

One of the highlights of the vlog was the family's home-cooked feast, with Bharti revealing that they had carried food from home.

The family was seen relishing a scrumptious spread while chatting, laughing and soaking in the travel experience.

Throughout the journey, Bharti gave fans a glimpse of Gola's playful antics and candid family moments, making the vlog a wholesome watch.

The comedian also shared that the trip to Goa had been planned to celebrate her birthday with her loved ones. Bharti celebrated her birthday on July 3.

A few days ago Bharti and Harsh had celebrated their younger son Yashveer’s Annaprashan ceremony, marking his first solid meal.

Bharti had shared a video on her blog on her YouTube channel giving a detailed version of the happy occasion.

Seated on his mother's lap, little Kaju was scene tasting variety of soft yet solid foods for the first time and seemed to be enjoying it all.

--IANS

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