‘BHARATI’ to empower 100 agri-food startups, target $50 billion exports by 2030

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) A new initiative called ‘BHARATI’ will empower 100 agri-food startups, drive innovation and boost exports towards $50 billion target by 2030, according to Commerce Ministry.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has launched the initiative, which stands for Bharat’s Hub for Agritech, Resilience, Advancement and Incubation for Export Enablement.

It has been designed to empower agri-food and agri-tech startups, accelerate their journey, promote innovation and create new export opportunities for young entrepreneurs, thus strengthening India’s agricultural and processed food exports.

Starting in September, the inaugural pilot cohort will empower 100 startups, including high-value agri-food producers, technology-driven service providers and innovators.

The BHARATI initiative is structured to complement and enhance industry and government-led incubation programmes in the agriculture, food and food processing sectors.

It seeks to drive innovation in high-value categories such as GI-tagged agri-products, organic foods, superfoods, novel processed Indian agri-foods, livestock products and AYUSH products.

The initiative also aims to attract startups working on advanced technologies such as AI-based quality control, blockchain-enabled traceability, IoT-enabled cold chains and agri-fintech, while addressing critical areas like innovative packaging, sustainability and sea protocols.

BHARATI seeks to resolve export challenges related to product development, value addition, quality assurance, perishability, wastage and logistics. By fostering a collaborative ecosystem, the programme will connect agri-food innovators, tech-driven solution providers and SPS-TBT-focused startups to deliver scalable, cost-effective solutions that enhance India’s global competitiveness, the ministry informed.

The BHARATI initiative will create globally competitive agri-products, fuel demand-driven backward integration for food innovation and boost global demand for Indian food, beverage and processed food products and services.

The initiative includes a nationwide awareness campaign to engage stakeholders and attract solution-oriented startups from across India, along with an application and selection process beginning September 2025 through the APEDA website to shortlist 100 startups for the export enablement programme.

Selected startups will undergo a three-month acceleration programme focusing on product development, export readiness, regulatory compliance, market access and collaborative solutions to address export challenges.

To strengthen this ecosystem, APEDA will partner with state agricultural boards, agricultural universities, premier institutions like IITs and NITs, industry bodies and existing accelerators to attract startups for agri-export enablement.

The pilot cohort will serve as a model for a scalable annual incubation programme, driving continuous innovation and long-term export growth.

The initiative was launched in the presence of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi and Union Minister of Food Processing Industries, Chirag Paswan.

—IANS

na/