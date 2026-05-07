Bharat Forge⁠ clocks 17 pc drop in Q4 profit to Rs 233.4 crore

Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) Baba Kalyani-run Bharat Forge⁠ on Thursday reported a 17.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of financial year 2025-26 (Q4 FY26).

The forged and machined components manufacturer posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 233.44 crore for the January-March quarter, compared to Rs 282.62 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year (Q4 FY25), according to its stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations rose 17.53 per cent to Rs 4,528.04 crore in Q4 FY26, against Rs 3,852.6 crore reported in the year-ago period, driven by growth across key business segments.

At the operational level, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 14.21 per cent to Rs 778 crore during the quarter under review, compared to Rs 681 crore in Q4 FY25.

EBITDA margin improved marginally to 17.81 per cent from 17.68 per cent a year earlier, as per its regulatory filing.

The company’s board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 6.50 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 each for FY26, subject to shareholders’ approval at the upcoming annual general meeting. If approved, the dividend will be paid on or after August 14, 2026.

Commenting on the performance, Chairman and Managing Director Baba Kalyani said the company secured new orders worth Rs 4,814 crore during FY26, including defence contracts worth Rs 2,816 crore.

“We have initiated the restructuring of the steel business of CDP Bharat Forge and we expect this process to conclude by end of CY27,” Kalyani stated.

“The management is pursuing various alternative business opportunities in Europe to leverage its scaled down manufacturing footprint,” he added.

Following the earnings announcement, shares of Bharat Forge rose 4.33 per cent to Rs 1,954 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at around 2:42 pm.

--IANS

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