Bhagyashri Borse breaks down at 'Lenin' success meet; thanks fans for their constant motivation!

Hyderabad, July 11 (IANS) Actress Bhagyashrii Borse on Saturday turned emotional and broke down at the success meet of her film 'Lenin' while whole heartedly thanking her fans for their constant motivation, which she said was what had made her stand on the stage of the success meet.

Participating in the success meet of the film, which featured Akhil Akkineni and her in the lead, Bhagyashri said, "I am feeling very emotional today. So please forgive me, I am going to speak from my heart. I am going to talk in English. I want to start with talking about the person because of whom I am here today -- my director Murli Kishore sir."

Addressing the director, she said, "If you didn't give me Bharti, I wouldn't be getting this appreciation today. If you hadn't given me the space and if you hadn't put me up there as Bharti, I wouldn't have gotten the appreciation that I have gotten today. So thank you so much, I will always be grateful to you sir."

She then thanked the film's hero, Akhil Akkineni. Bhagyashri said, "Coming to Akhil, I have seen you work really hard and even though I may not know your journey of these past 10 years, I know what it might feel like when things don't work out. I have seen you work so hard right beside me, I have seen you put blood, sweat, tears. I have not seen you sit even for a second, making sure everything was going right. So I think you deserve so much love, I told you that on tenth, love will be coming and it's come. You have arrived Akhil. So I am very excited. I don't know what our next script is going to be but I can't wait for it. I can't wait to act beside you because you are a performer."

After having thanked the other members of the Lenin team, Bhagyashrii finally thanked her fans, who had constantly stood by her and encouraged her.

"So, lastly I just want to say one thing, it's been a journey, it's been a journey of one-and-a-half years and every time that I have fallen, it's the messages of my fans, the reels, the constant motivation you guys have shown me. Because of which I am here today," she said as she broke down, unable to control her tears.

After regaining her composure, she continued, "So, thank you so much. I just want to say one thing and that is Hyderabad is my Karmabhoomi and I wish that my last film is also here. So, thank you so much everybody. "

For the unaware, director Murali Kishor Abburu’s Telugu film ‘Lenin’, featuring actors Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse in the lead, has now taken a strong opening in the theatres, with positive reports pouring in.

Actress Bhagyashri Borse plays the love interest of the titular character Lenin in the film. She plays a character called Bharathi in the action entertainer.

The film has cinematography by Naveen Kumar and music by Thaman. Editing for the film is by Navin Nooli.

--IANS

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