Bhagyashree urges people to burn inner evils along with Ravan this Dussehra

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Actress Bhagyashree has urged people to look beyond the traditional burning of Ravan this Dussehra and work on overcoming their own negative habits, including anger, jealousy, ego, and overthinking.

Sharing her message as part of her social media series ‘Tuesday Tips with B,' the ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ actress encouraged people to focus on personal growth, practice gratitude, and find inner peace. In a video shared on Instagram, Bhagyashree said the victory of good over evil was not just the story of Lord Ram and Ravan, but one that related to everyone.

In the clip, she said, “Achchai ki burai par jeet. Yeh sirf Ram aur Ravan ki kahaani nahi, hum sabki kahaani hai. Kyuki hum sabme Ram baste hai, aur hamari buri aadatein Ravan hai. Jhoot aur gossip chhodiye, doosron ki baaton par nahi, apni growth pe focus kijiye. Khussa aur shikayate band kijiye, aur gratitude apnaiye. Eersha aur doosron se tulna karne ka koi fayda nahi.” (Victory of good over evil. This is not just the story of Ram and Ravan, but a story that relates to all of us. That is because Lord Ram resides within each of us, while our bad habits represent the Ravan within. Give up lying and gossiping. Instead of focusing on what others say, concentrate on your own growth. Let go of anger and complaints, and embrace gratitude. There is no benefit in being jealous or comparing yourself with others.)

“Yad rakhe, aapki apni journey unique hai. Ahankar aur overthinking se zindagi nahi chalti. Agar apni hi soch ko sach maan kar chaloge, toh apna santulan kho baithoge. Jo apne haath mein nahi hai, usse chhod do. Aur sabse zaruri, dimaag ke shor ko shant kijiye, aur inner peace feel kijiye. Is dashara sirf Ravan ko hi nahi, apne andar ki buraiyon ko bhi dahan karo. Choose your tips for today. (Remember, your journey is unique. Ego and overthinking cannot help you move forward in life. If you believe that your own thoughts are always the truth, you may lose your sense of balance. Let go of things that are beyond your control. Most importantly, quieten the noise in your mind and experience inner peace. This Dussehra, burn not just the effigy of Ravan, but also the evils within yourself. Choose your tips for today.”)

For the caption, Bhagyashree wrote, “#tuesdaytipswithb This Dussehra, let’s go beyond burning Ravan and work on the negativity within us. From anger and jealousy to ego and overthinking, let’s make space for peace, gratitude and growth. We all have a little Ram and Ravan within us, let’s reflect on our habits and nurture the good within. Happy Dussehra.”

Several celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Hema Malini, and Sara Ali Khan, also took to social media to extend their Dussehra greetings.

--IANS

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