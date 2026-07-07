Bhagyashree hits back at trolls over promoting local food: ‘It is a shame that idle minds have nothing nice to say’

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Veteran actress Bhagyashree has responded to criticism over her efforts to promote local food and vendors during her recent visit to Kashi.

After receiving comments questioning such promotions, the ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ actress defended her stance and highlighted the importance of supporting local traditions, businesses, and food culture. Sharing a strong message on social media, Bhagyashree said that promoting local food helps vendors and preserves the essence of the place. She also called out those who criticize even simple initiatives.

Bhagyashree shared a video on social media in which she can be seen enjoying Kulhad lassi. For the caption, she wrote, “tuesdaytipswithb Lassi on a hot day I had been up since 3 am to do the mangala aarti, then walking down the Gangaghats in the immense heat, this lassi was just the energy booster I needed. Sprinkled with dryfuits on top I enjoyed the crunch.”

“Salted or sweet is a matter of choice and yes for those who are diabetic, indulgence of a sweetened lassi would not be the right choice. Curds is rich in calcium, protein, probiotics. The sugar/gud gives energy & water hydrates.... for me it was the perfect combination in the heat of 40°.”

Bhagyashree added, “And along with the outstanding taste it was also the love with which it was made. There is a clip of this video going around saying its fake promotion. Kya aap the wahan par? Kya kahin bhi uss fake clip ke dauran kisine, sunna, ya record kiya ki meine yeh kaha ki its is too sweet and that I will not have it? Kya aapke Ma ne kabhi garmi mein aapko lassi nahi pilai... fake toh aaddha video, aadhi knowledge ke saath upload karna hota hein.”

“Local food ko promote karne se koi bhi paise nahi kamate. The only good is that local food, local vendors get support. It is a shame that idle minds have nothing nice to say even about the simplest of things. Kashi is a place of purity, how insignificant is your rant. #hydrate #benarasi #lassi #probiotics.”

For the unversed, Bhagyashree had sparked online discussions after a video from Varanasi surfaced, showing her promoting lassi at a local shop. The viral clip led to mixed reactions after claims emerged that she did not consume the drink after the shoot. She reportedly cited its sugar and fat content. While some users questioned the promotion, others defended her, saying celebrities often follow personal diet choices.

--IANS

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