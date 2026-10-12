Bhagyashree celebrates nine forms of Maa Durga as she seeks blessings on Navratri

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Actress Bhagyashree extended her Navratri wishes while celebrating the nine forms of Maa Durga.

She also highlighted the values of compassion, courage, devotion, and strength associated with the divine feminine. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Maine Pyar Kiya' actress shared pictures along with a detailed note explaining the significance of the nine forms of the goddess, from Shailaputri to Siddhidatri.

Wishing everyone on the auspicious occasion, Bhagyashree wrote, “Navratri ki Shubhkamanaye! Ma ke nav roop, nav ras.” She explained that Shailaputri represents stability, purity and a connection with nature, while Brahmacharini symbolises devotion, spiritual discipline and perseverance. Chandraghanta stands for peaceful courage and the willingness to fight injustice, while Kushmanda represents creativity, warmth and the light that drives life.

The actress further described Skandamata as a symbol of unconditional maternal love and protection, while Katyayani represents courage, righteous anger and victory over evil. Kalaratri signifies the destruction of darkness, ignorance and negativity, whereas Mahagauri stands for purity, inner peace and spiritual renewal. Siddhidatri, the ninth form, represents wisdom, spiritual fulfilment and divine perfection.

Bhagyashree also reflected on the deeper message of Maa Durga, highlighting how the goddess embodies both maternal warmth and the strength to stand up for truth and justice. “Maa Durga carries divine warmth and maternal grace, yet She wields weapons of truth when protection and justice are required. She teaches women that being compassionate does not mean being passive. Kindness and courage belong in the same breath,” she wrote.

Bhagyashree also shared pictures and videos from her visit to a Durga pandal. In the video, the actress was seen folding her hands in prayer, bowing before the goddess and seeking her blessings on the auspicious occasion of Navratri.

Needless to say, through her post, Bhagyashree highlighted how the nine forms of Maa Durga represent different qualities that inspire women to embrace both kindness and courage.

Navratri is celebrated with devotion across the country, with devotees worshipping the nine forms of Maa Durga over nine days and seeking her blessings for prosperity, happiness, and well-being.

--IANS

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