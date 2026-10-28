October 28, 2026 11:36 PM हिंदी

BFI office-bearers, state boxing associations seek reforms in federation's functioning

Boxing Federation of India (BFI) office-bearers, state boxing associations seek reforms in federation's functioning. Photo credit: BFI

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Office-bearers of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) and representatives of several state boxing associations on Wednesday called for greater transparency, accountability and collective decision-making in the federation, expressing dissatisfaction with the functioning of BFI president Ajay Singh.

The concerns were raised at a meeting held at The Suryaa Hotel in New Friends Colony, New Delhi, followed by a press conference. Participants alleged that the functioning of the federation had become centralised, with state associations having limited participation in key decisions.

Representatives of 27 state units, including those from Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Assam and Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha and Jharkhand, and 8 out of 13 exo, were present in Wednesday's meeting in support of the removal of Ajay Singh, president of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

The representatives said they wanted to strengthen the administrative framework of Indian boxing and ensure that state units had a meaningful voice in the federation's affairs.

Rohit Jainendra Jain, vice-president of the Delhi Amateur Boxing Association (DABA), criticised the BFI leadership, alleging that individuals who disagreed with the president faced accusations and removal from their positions.

Responding to a question about whether he would contest the BFI elections, Jain said he remained willing to do so. “I have contested elections before and will contest again. But our immediate fight is to free BFI from Ajay Singh's control and safeguard the interests of Indian boxing,” he said.

BFI interim vice-president Rajesh Bhandari said the group had refrained from holding a Special General Meeting (SGM) on October 28 and from bringing a no-confidence motion, citing respect for the judicial process.

“We are not holding the SGM today, nor are we bringing a no-confidence motion. However, we are united in our concerns about Ajay Singh's functioning and are committed to improving BFI,” Bhandari said.

He said a delegation had submitted a memorandum to the Union sports minister and Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha, bringing the issues concerning the federation's functioning to their attention. The group, he added, would decide its next course of action after the court's ruling scheduled for November 13, 2026.

BFI general secretary Pramod Kumar alleged that the federation had become a “one-man organisation” and called for greater involvement of state associations in its decision-making process. “Except for a handful of state associations, representatives from almost all state units have come together to work towards improving the Indian Boxing Federation,” Kumar said.

Digvijay Singh, representing the Madhya Pradesh Boxing State Association, also expressed dissatisfaction with the federation's functioning. He alleged that representatives often faced long waits to meet the BFI president, reflecting what he described as difficulties in accessing the federation's leadership.

The delegation said its memorandum sought attention to administrative concerns and called for reforms that would make the federation more transparent, accountable and inclusive. It also emphasised the importance of protecting the interests of athletes and the wider boxing community through improved governance.

The representatives reiterated that they would abide by the judicial process and determine their next steps after the November 13 court ruling.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

FC Goa snatch stoppage-time draw against Sporting Club Delhi in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026/27 in Margao, Goa, on Wednesday. Photo credit: ISL

ISL 2026/27: FC Goa snatch stoppage-time draw against Sporting Club Delhi

Uganda women to meet Kenya in semis; Sri Lankan men, women reach last four on the sixth day of the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026 at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Photo cricket: CWKC

Commonwealth Kabaddi C'ship: Uganda women to meet Kenya in semis; Sri Lankan men, women reach last four

Rahul Dev on brother Mukul Dev’s posthumous appearance in ‘Udta Teer’: ‘He is deeply missed’

Rahul Dev on brother Mukul Dev’s posthumous appearance in ‘Udta Teer’: ‘He is deeply missed’

Dave Grohl says his daughter has a blunt way of describing his singing style

Dave Grohl says his daughter has a blunt way of describing his singing style

Milan Icons rope in ex-Australia batter Shaun Marsh for inaugural Italia T10 League. Photo Credit: Milan Icons

Milan Icons rope in ex-Australia batter Shaun Marsh for inaugural Italia T10 League

‘Don’t blame the process, introspect’: Rajasthan CM advises Congress on MLC poll defeat (Photo: @BhajanlalBjp/X)

‘Don’t blame the process, introspect’: Rajasthan CM advises Congress on MLC poll defeat

Went in with a clear idea of the squad we wanted, says UP Warriorz head coach Abhishek Nayar after the player auction in Kochi on Wednesday. Photo credit: UP Warriorz

WPL 2027 auction: Went in with a clear idea of the squad we wanted, says UPW coach Nayar

Rajesh Kumar on ‘Matargashti’: ‘It is a beautiful reflection of our society’

Rajesh Kumar on ‘Matargashti’: ‘It is a beautiful reflection of our society’

UP: Former BJP MP blames ‘unsuitable candidate’ for defeat in Agra Teachers’ constituency (Photo: @harnathsinghmp/X)

UP: Former BJP MP blames ‘unsuitable candidate’ for defeat in Agra Teachers’ constituency

‘How many did Congress win?’: HM Amit Shah blasts Rahul Gandhi over MLC poll results (Photo: IANS)

‘How many did Congress win?’: HM Amit Shah blasts Rahul Gandhi over MLC poll results