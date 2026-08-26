August 26, 2026 6:02 PM हिंदी

Beyonce, Eminem mourn the demise of Dolly Parton

Beyonce, Eminem mourn the demise of Dolly Parton

Los Angeles, Aug 26 (IANS) Music legends have offered condolences to the late singer Dolly Parton after her demise at the age of 80 on Tuesday.

Singer-songwriter Beyonce shared a heartfelt note for Dolly Parton on her website. She wrote, “Dolly, you were the barometer. The north star. Bold and brilliant. Talented and tenacious. You taught so many lessons on how to be uniquely oneself. I am grateful for your art, your heart, your generosity, your humor, your entrepreneurship. I’m honored that I had the privilege to work with you. I will treasure that forever. Thank you for your profound impact on the world. You are an angel who has made this world a happier place because of your joyful art. You are truly one of one. Rest peacefully”.

Miley Cyrus took to her X, formerly Twitter, and shared a throwback picture with the late singer. She wrote, “I can't believe we just lost the purest soul. Rest in Glory, Dolly. My heart aches”.

Dolly Parton passed away on Tuesday at the age of 80. Her nephew, Bryan Seaver, who was also her head of security, revealed the news in an Instagram video. The video was shared on the late singer’s page.

Rapper Eminem took to his Instagram, and shared a note, which the late singer wrote for him. He wrote in the caption, “I’m sorry we never got a chance to meet, but getting this note from Dolly really had a an impact on me. She definitely didn’t have to take the time to do it. Even for a kid who mostly listened to rap music, she was an icon. A superstar in every sense. Rest easy Dolly. And thank you for the kind words”.

The Rolling Stones legend Mike Jagger took to her Instagram, and shared a throwback picture of Dolly Parton. He wrote in the caption, “What a wonderful songwriter and singer Dolly was. She brought so many people together, we will all miss her so much”.

Dolly was one of the most celebrated figures in American music and entertainment. She was born in 1946 in Tennessee. She rose to fame as a country singer and songwriter, earning recognition for her distinctive voice, emotional performances and storytelling.

--IANS

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