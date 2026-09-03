Zebra Crossings: 1,038 Kerala motorists booked in new campaign to ensure pedestrians' right of way

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 3 (IANS) Zebra Crossings may be meant to give pedestrians the right of way, but a statewide enforcement drive has found that motorists continue to flout the basic rule of the road.

The Kerala Police checked 55,207 vehicles in six days and booked 1,038 violations at Zebra Crossings, imposing fines totalling Rs 2.50 lakh.

The crackdown was carried out under the ‘White Line–Lifeline’ campaign launched by the Traffic and Road Safety Management wing to make pedestrian crossings safer and enforce greater discipline among motorists.

The special drive, conducted from August 20 to 25, targeted major junctions, accident-prone spots and busy pedestrian corridors across the State.

Enforcement teams were deployed at these locations to ensure that drivers slowed down or stopped when pedestrians were crossing and respected their legally mandated right of way.

Police action was taken against motorists who failed to reduce speed while approaching or crossing pedestrian crossings, drove at excessive speed or ignored the right of way of pedestrians.

The enforcement figures highlight the continuing challenge of protecting pedestrians on Kerala’s increasingly crowded roads.

While the campaign focussed on violations at Zebra Crossings, the police also used the drive to remind road users that safe driving requires greater attention to vulnerable road users, particularly pedestrians.

Officials also conducted awareness activities during the drive, giving motorists and other road users instructions on the importance of Zebra Crossings and responsible driving.

The police have made it clear that the operation will not be a one-off exercise.

Similar special drives will continue across the State, with repeat offenders facing stricter action, according to the Traffic and Road Safety Management wing.

The campaign was conducted on the directions of the Inspector General of Traffic and Road Safety Management, with the active participation of District Police Chiefs, Traffic Zonal Superintendents of Police and Traffic Enforcement Units.

The police are also seeking greater public participation in identifying violations.

Under ‘Shubhayathra’, its road-safety initiative, members of the public can report traffic violations through WhatsApp at 9747001099.

Complaints can be accompanied by photographs, audio or video of the violation, along with details such as the district, location, date, time and vehicle registration number.

The initiative effectively puts road safety in the hands of both enforcement agencies and road users, with the police seeking to turn everyday commuters into additional eyes on the road.

The message behind the campaign is simple, at a Zebra Crossings, pedestrians should not have to fight for their space.

--IANS

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