Betis' Colombian striker Hernandez suffers calf injury

Madrid, Oct 19 (IANS) Real Betis confirmed on Monday that their Colombian international striker Cucho Hernandez sustained a calf injury during their match against Barcelona at the weekend.

"Cucho Hernandez sustained a muscle injury during Saturday's match against Barcelona. Medical tests conducted this morning confirmed an injury to the proximal soleus muscle in his left calf," the Seville-based club said on its website.

Although Betis did not specify how long Hernandez would be out, saying that "his return to the squad will depend on his progress," the injury is expected to sideline him for around a month.

Hernandez is therefore set to miss their Champions League matches against Feyenoord and Borussia Dortmund, La Liga fixtures against Celta, Malaga and Elche, and Betis' Copa del Rey second-round tie away to Navalcarnero.

However, he could return in time for the Seville derby away to city rivals Sevilla on November 22.

Hernandez will also be unavailable for Colombia during the next international break.

His injury presents a problem for Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini, who has Irish international Troy Parrott as his only fit specialist striker following the summer departures of Chimy Ávila and Cedric Bakambu.

Hernandez has scored two goals and provided two assists in La Liga, along with another goal in the Champions League. He has also struck up an effective understanding with teammates Isco, Antony, Ricardo Riquelme and Abde Ezzalzouli in the opening weeks of the season.

Meanwhile, Real Betis had a tough time on Saturday as they went down 2-5 to Barcelona as the leaders made it nine wins from nine and stretched their blistering ⁠league tally to 39 goals.

Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini made eight changes from the side that beat Porto 3-2 in the Champions League, resting several key players including Antony, Marc Bartra, Natan and Isco with a midweek European meeting against Feyenoord in mind.

Yet the hosts still made Barca sweat before the visitors eventually found space, rhythm and, after Betis were reduced to 10 men, plenty of room to turn the match into another attacking exhibition.

--IANS

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