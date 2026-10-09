‘Besharam’ actress Pallavi Sharda recalls longing for India while growing up in Australia

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Actress Pallavi Sharda, who was seen starring opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the 2013 film “Besharam”, has reflected on her travels across India in 2025-2026, sharing how her journeys through Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Mumbai and Kerala have rekindled her connection with the country she once longed for while growing up in Australia.

Pallavi took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images from her travel across India and called it a place she yearned for even before experiencing it. The actress said every return offers a new perspective on her journey, which has been both challenging and deeply fulfilling.

She wrote: “STORY TIME? INDIA RELOADED - my 2025-26 trips: Delhi-Chandigarh-Dehradun-Mumbai-Kerala and more. The place that I longed for while sitting on the school asphalt on a hot summers day in Australia…even though I had not experienced her. The place I called home for my first decade out of the adolescent womb.”

Pallavi recalled how she migrated from India to Australia.

“Often migrants migrate out of India at that age. I migrated from Australia towards her. I am still integrating what it was and how it unfolded. Each trip back is a new window & a reminder of how existing in a dream-chasing portal was simultaneously the most difficult obstacle yet the greatest gift I encountered. And yet she ignites my absolute aliveness.”

On the work front, Pallavi will next be seen starring in a French-Indian romance 'Stay'. The actress last month spoke about the deeply immersive process of making films, describing cinema as a “weird world” that draws actors into “vortexes of creation” even when the cameras are not rolling.

On Instagram, Pallavi shared the announcement made by a publication. It also mentioned that the actress will feature as a recently divorced woman named Sailee “living in India who has been groomed to take over her father's successful company.”

“During a trip to Paris, she falls for Leo, a delivery driver who dreams of becoming an actor.

Their relationship is tested by family pressure, class differences, and the economic and cultural realities separating their lives in France and India.”

Besharam was directed by Abhinav Kashyap. The film also features Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Javed Jaffrey also feature in the film. The film follows Babli is a small-time thief who steals cars in order to support a noble cause. His life takes an interesting turn when he falls in love with Tara and decides to mend his ways.

--IANS

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