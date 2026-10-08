October 08, 2026 7:52 PM हिंदी

'Bengaluru FC game difficult, but we will fight for result': Sporting Club Delhi coach Tomasz Tchorz

'Bengaluru FC game difficult, but we will fight for result': Sporting Club Delhi coach Tomasz Tchorz

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Sporting Club Delhi head coach Tomasz Tchorz has highlighted that facing Bengaluru FC is a difficult opponent that they will face in the first match of the ISL 2026-27, but hoped to fight for the result they want.

The ISL is set to start on Saturday with Sporting Club Delhi set to meet former champions Bengaluru FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The season gives the Delhi franchise an opportunity to build on the foundations laid last season as the club has bolstered its squad with a blend of experienced Indian players, emerging talent and international recruits.

Facing Bengaluru remains an early major test for the club as The Blues are 2018-19 champions and two-time runners-up too. "Bengaluru are a well-organised and well-structured club, which makes them a good benchmark for us. It will be a difficult game, but nobody is unbeatable in the MG ISL. We will approach the match with the mentality to compete, attack and fight for the result," Tchorz said on the game.

Meanwhile, CEO of the Sporting Club Delhi Dhruv Sood, emphasised that the opening game would be crucial. "The first game of a new season is always an important moment, and we are excited to begin against a club of Bengaluru’s stature.

"We have spent the last few months putting the right pieces together, both on and off the pitch, and there is a real sense of belief within the group. Our ambition is not just to participate in the MG ISL, but to build a club that Delhi can connect with and be proud of. Bengaluru will be a strong first test, and we are looking forward to competing," Sood said.

Midfielder Lalrinliana Hnamte also gears up for the season and stated that he remains mentally and physically ready. "I’m mentally and physically ready for the season. We are a young team, but we are hungry for the trophy, and we believe we can have a great season. For me, it is about giving my best and helping the team achieve our goals," he said.

--IANS

vm/vi

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