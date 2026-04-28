Bengaluru continues to lead as career hub for large companies in AI era

New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) Bengaluru remains a prominent talent hub for India’s top companies hiring in the silicon valley of the country, followed closely by Hyderabad, a new report showed on Tuesday.

Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai also continue to be hiring hubs, where companies are looking for professionals who combine technical fluency with human skills like communication and problem‑solving – the capabilities AI cannot replace, according to the report by LinkedIn.

Based on signals from the activity of millions of professionals on the platform, the list highlights organisations that are investing in nurturing talent and prioritising growth in a highly competitive job market.

Derived from LinkedIn data across eight pillars including ability to advance, skills growth, external opportunity, and company affinity, it serves as a practical tool for professionals at any career stage.

“Companies across technology, finance, and software are looking for professionals who can pair irreplaceable human strengths with the ability to work alongside AI to maximise efficiency and value,” said Nirajita Banerjee, LinkedIn Career Expert and India Senior Managing Editor.

For job seekers, this is the time to build both depth and range. Strengthen your core expertise, stay adaptable, and understand how to apply your skills in an AI-powered workplace. In a market that’s constantly evolving, career resilience will be what sets you apart, she mentioned.

Leading the 2026 list is one of India’s top IT Services firms Infosys, followed by Accenture, Amazon, JPMorgan Chase, and SAP — a mix of tech powerhouses, global consulting firms and finance giants signaling the diversification of professional opportunity in India.

Infosys’ move to the top of the list from third rank last year highlights the tangible impact of organisations investing in enhancing overall employee experience through wellness, benefits and upskilling, said the report.

New entrants signal growing confidence in India's talent market, like NVIDIA, HP, Microsoft and Sandisk, among others.

—IANS

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