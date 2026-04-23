Bengal voter turnout crosses 40 pc mark, TN at 37.56 pc

Kolkata/Chennai, April 23 (IANS) The voter turnout in the West Bengal Assembly elections was recorded at 41.11 per cent, and in Tamil Nadu, at 37.56 per cent as of 11 a.m. on Thursday, according to data shared by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Polling began for 152 assembly constituencies scattered over 16 districts of West Bengal from 7 a.m. on Thursday in the first phase of the two-phase crucial Assembly polls.

Voter enthusiasm for the elections appeared to be quite high this time, as long lines were seen in front of several polling stations.

The 16 districts where polling is being held in the first phase on Thursday are Cooch Behar, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, and Malda in North Bengal, and Murshidabad, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan, and Birbhum in South Bengal.

The second phase of polls in West Bengal for the remaining 142 assembly constituencies will be on April 29. ​The results will be declared on May 4.

Meanwhile, polling for the high-stakes Tamil Nadu Assembly elections across all 234 constituencies also began at 7 a.m., with over 5.73 crore eligible voters set to decide the fate of 4,023 candidates in a fiercely contested four-cornered battle.

The electoral contest primarily features the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), making this one of the most competitive elections in recent years.

Voting commenced early in the morning, with voters seen queuing up in large numbers at polling booths, reflecting strong public enthusiasm to participate in the democratic process.

With voter turnout expected to play a decisive role, political parties are closely monitoring polling trends across constituencies.

The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, when the electoral verdict will determine the next government in Tamil Nadu.

--IANS

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