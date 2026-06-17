June 18, 2026 12:21 AM हिंदी

Bengal T20 League: Siliguri Strikers seal last semifinal spot as Season 3 enters decisive phase (Ld)

Siliguri Strikers seal last semifinal spot as Season 3 enters decisive phase in the Bengal T20 League in Eden Gardens on Wednesday. Photo credit: CAB

Kolkata, June 18 (IANS) Servotech Siliguri Strikers, Novus Royals Purulia, Sobisco Smashers Malda, and Shrachi Rarh Tigers have made it to the semifinals of Season 3 of the Bengal T20 League men's competition after consistent performances in the league stage.

In the day's second match, Siliguri Strikers beat Rashmi NES Medinipur Wizards by 7 wickets at the Eden Gardens to seal their place in the last four.

Earlier in the day, Purulia booked their spot in the semifinals after beating Malda by 8 runs in their final league game of the season.

Batting first, Purulia scored 139/8 in 20 overs, with Yuvraj Deepak Keshwani top-scoring with 40 off 28 balls. For Malda, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Ramesh Prasad, and Prayas Ray Barman bagged two wickets each.

In reply, Malda fell short, scoring 131/8 in 20 overs. Prayas Ray Barman top-scored with 32 off 28 balls for Malda. Mithilesh Das (3-18) and Pradipta Pramanik (3-20) were the pick of the Purulia bowlers.

In the second match, batting first, Medinipur posted 163/4 in 20 overs, thanks to Priyanshu Gaurav Srivastava (70 not out off 52) and Abhishek Das (42). For Siliguri Strikers, Akhilesh Yadav bagged three wickets.

In reply, Siliguri Strikers went over the line comfortably, scoring 167/4 in 18.2 overs. Sudip Chatterjee (34 off 19), Karan Lal (48 off 43), Vishal Bhati (28 off 20), Snehasish Saha (22 not out), and Pramod Chandila (20 not out) impressed with the bat for Siliguri Strikers.

The Bengal T20 League is a franchise-based T20 cricket competition organised under the aegis of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). Now in its third season, the league features eight city-based franchises representing the breadth of West Bengal - Adamas Howrah Warriors, Novus Royals Purulia, Kolkata Royal Tigers, Murshidabad Kings & Kueens, Rashmi Nes Medinipur Wizards, Servotech Siliguri Strikers, Shrachi Rarh Tigers, and Sobisco Smashers Malda — competing across men's and women's competitions. Men's matches are held at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, with women's matches at the JU Salt Lake Campus, Kolkata.

Brief scores:

Novus Royals Purulia 139/8 (20 overs) beat Sobisco Smashers Malda 131/8 (20 overs) by 8 runs

Rashmi NES Medinipur Wizards 163/4 (20 overs) lost to Servotech Siliguri Strikers 167/3 (18.2 overs) by 7 wickets

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Nice: Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome upon his arrival in Nice, France, on Saturday, June 13, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@narendramodi)

PM Modi heads to France after G7 meetings

Siliguri Strikers seal last semifinal spot as Season 3 enters decisive phase in the Bengal T20 League in Eden Gardens on Wednesday. Photo credit: CAB

Bengal T20 League: Siliguri Strikers seal last semifinal spot as Season 3 enters decisive phase (Ld)

Aniket Verma smashes 60 as Bhopal Leopards chase 195 against Malwa Stallions in the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup 2026 in Indore on Wednesday. Photo credit: MPCA

MPL T20 Scindia Cup: Aniket Verma hits 60 as Bhopal Leopards chase 195 against Malwa Stallions

Trump hails Iran deal, says PM Modi welcomed it

Trump hails Iran deal, says PM Modi welcomed it

Evian-les-Bains: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, in Evian-les-Bains, France, on Wednesday, June 17, 2026. (Photo: IANS/PMO)

PM Modi stresses restoration of trade ties during his meeting with Prez Zelenskyy

Spent ‘long time’ with PM Modi at G7: Trump

Spent ‘long time’ with PM Modi at G7: Trump

Manpreet Singh rewrites Indian hockey history, becomes nation’s most-capped player in the Pro League match in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Wednesday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Manpreet Singh rewrites Indian hockey history, becomes nation’s most-capped player

India-UK trade pact to take effect on July 15, PM Modi hails milestone (Photo: @narendramodi/X)

India-UK trade pact to take effect on July 15, PM Modi hails milestone

Smriti (Mandhana) and Shafali (Verma) gave us a great platform, says skipper Harmanpreet Kaur after their victory over the Netherlands in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in Leeds on Wednesday. Photo credit: BCCI Women/X

Women’s T20 WC: Smriti and Shafali gave us a great platform, says Harmanpreet

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma and Sree Charani help India thrash the Netherlands by 95 runs in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in Leeds on Wednesday. Photo credit: BCCI Women/X

Women's T20 WC: Smriti, Shafali, Charani help India thrash Netherlands by 95 runs (ld)