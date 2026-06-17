Bengal T20 League: Siliguri Strikers seal last semifinal spot as Season 3 enters decisive phase (Ld)

Kolkata, June 18 (IANS) Servotech Siliguri Strikers, Novus Royals Purulia, Sobisco Smashers Malda, and Shrachi Rarh Tigers have made it to the semifinals of Season 3 of the Bengal T20 League men's competition after consistent performances in the league stage.

In the day's second match, Siliguri Strikers beat Rashmi NES Medinipur Wizards by 7 wickets at the Eden Gardens to seal their place in the last four.

Earlier in the day, Purulia booked their spot in the semifinals after beating Malda by 8 runs in their final league game of the season.

Batting first, Purulia scored 139/8 in 20 overs, with Yuvraj Deepak Keshwani top-scoring with 40 off 28 balls. For Malda, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Ramesh Prasad, and Prayas Ray Barman bagged two wickets each.

In reply, Malda fell short, scoring 131/8 in 20 overs. Prayas Ray Barman top-scored with 32 off 28 balls for Malda. Mithilesh Das (3-18) and Pradipta Pramanik (3-20) were the pick of the Purulia bowlers.

In the second match, batting first, Medinipur posted 163/4 in 20 overs, thanks to Priyanshu Gaurav Srivastava (70 not out off 52) and Abhishek Das (42). For Siliguri Strikers, Akhilesh Yadav bagged three wickets.

In reply, Siliguri Strikers went over the line comfortably, scoring 167/4 in 18.2 overs. Sudip Chatterjee (34 off 19), Karan Lal (48 off 43), Vishal Bhati (28 off 20), Snehasish Saha (22 not out), and Pramod Chandila (20 not out) impressed with the bat for Siliguri Strikers.

The Bengal T20 League is a franchise-based T20 cricket competition organised under the aegis of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). Now in its third season, the league features eight city-based franchises representing the breadth of West Bengal - Adamas Howrah Warriors, Novus Royals Purulia, Kolkata Royal Tigers, Murshidabad Kings & Kueens, Rashmi Nes Medinipur Wizards, Servotech Siliguri Strikers, Shrachi Rarh Tigers, and Sobisco Smashers Malda — competing across men's and women's competitions. Men's matches are held at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, with women's matches at the JU Salt Lake Campus, Kolkata.

Brief scores:

Novus Royals Purulia 139/8 (20 overs) beat Sobisco Smashers Malda 131/8 (20 overs) by 8 runs

Rashmi NES Medinipur Wizards 163/4 (20 overs) lost to Servotech Siliguri Strikers 167/3 (18.2 overs) by 7 wickets

--IANS

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