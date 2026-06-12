Bengal T20 League: Karan Lal slams 64-ball 145, hits 14 sixes, bags two wickets to script history

Kolkata, June 11 (IANS) History was scripted in the Bengal T20 League Season 3 at Eden Gardens on Thursday as Karan Lal produced a sensational all-round performance, smashing 145 off just 64 deliveries, including 14 sixes and seven fours, to power Servotech Siliguri Strikers to a commanding 73-run victory over Adamas Howrah Warriors.

Karan’s remarkable innings became only the second century in the history of the league, following Gaurav Chauhan’s 103 off 55 balls in Season 2. His explosive knock formed the backbone of Siliguri Strikers’ imposing total of 231/2 in 20 overs, while Sudip Chatterjee played an important supporting role with a well-made 58 off 42 deliveries.

In reply, Adamas Howrah Warriors never managed to build sustained momentum and were bowled out for 158 in 19.2 overs. Shakir Habib Gandhi top-scored with a brisk 40 off 20 balls but received little support from the rest of the batting order.

With the ball, Siliguri continued their dominance as Akhilesh Yadav returned figures of 3/19, Shivamm Bharati claimed 2/21, and Karan capped off a memorable outing by picking up 2/29 to seal a comprehensive victory.

En route to his record-breaking innings, Karan wrote several records to his name on Thursday:

Highest individual run in Bengal T20 League history- 145 (64)

Most sixes in an innings - 14

Most sixes in a season - 22

Most runs in an over - 32 runs (15th over against Writtick Chatterjee).

Records by Servotech Siliguri Strikers on Thursday:

Most sixes in a team’s innings, Siliguri: 16

Highest Team Total- Siliguri- 231/2

The Bengal T20 League is a franchise-based T20 cricket competition organised under the aegis of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). Now in its third season, the league features eight city-based franchises representing the breadth of West Bengal - Adamas Howrah Warriors, Novus Royals Purulia, Kolkata Royal Tigers, Murshidabad Kings & Kueens, Rashmi Nes Medinipur Wizards, Servotech Siliguri Strikers, Shrachi Rarh Tigers, and Sobisco Smashers Malda — competing across men's and women's competitions. Men's matches are held at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, with women's matches at the JU Salt Lake Campus, Kolkata.

Brief scores:

Servotech Siliguri Strikers vs Adamas Howrah Warriors

Servotech Siliguri Strikers: 231/2 (20 overs)

Adamas Howrah Warriors: 158/10 (19.2 overs)

Result: Servotech Siliguri Strikers won by 73 runs

--IANS

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