Bengal Phase 2 polling hit by violence, EVM tampering allegations; BJP slams Trinamool

Kolkata, April 29 (IANS) Allegations of violence and claims of EVM tampering marked the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections on Wednesday, intensifying the political contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress.

The BJP accused the Trinamool Congress workers of attacking its polling agents at several booths during voting across 142 Assembly constituencies.

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo told IANS that polling was underway and alleged that Trinamool Congress workers, "out of frustration", had resorted to violence.

"Reports of violence are coming in from several places. However, the Election Commission is strict, and central observers are closely monitoring the situation. Still, it is very unfortunate that in a democracy, such incidents are taking place," he said.

Targeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Shah Deo claimed that even in Assembly constituencies considered her stronghold, the Trinamool Congress was losing ground.

He asserted that a "wave of development led by the BJP" was sweeping the state.

Echoing similar concerns, Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad Ansari termed the reported incidents of violence "very unfortunate".

He said that while India functions under the Constitution, certain elements in West Bengal were attempting to undermine it.

"They (Trinamool Congress) know that the public has made up its mind for change. That is why, during elections, they resort to violent activities. The people of Bengal are watching how the state has lagged behind in development," Ansari said, expressing confidence that a decisive BJP government would be formed in the state.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma also criticised the alleged incidents of violence in West Bengal, calling them an "old habit" that must be stopped, adding that "they (Trinamool Congress) need to be made to understand".

Meanwhile, a controversy was reported from booth number 177 in the Falta Assembly constituency of South 24 Parganas district.

BJP candidate Debangshu Panda alleged that tape had been placed over the BJP symbol on the EVM.

Central forces reached the spot, removed the tape, and voting resumed thereafter.

Polling continued under tight security arrangements, with the Election Commission and central forces maintaining close vigil, even as the allegations and counter-allegations added to the already charged atmosphere in the state.

--IANS

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