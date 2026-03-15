Bengal opinion polls: BJP’s tally to rise, unlikely to unseat Trinamool ​

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), acknowledged as the ‘biggest threat’ to Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC)-regime is set to give the ruling dispensation a shock in the ensuing elections but not strong enough to unseat it from power, finds IANS-Matrize Opinion poll.
The Mamata government, eyeing its fourth term, is likely to return to power in the state despite a strong anti-incumbency wave. According to an opinion poll, it is likely to fetch 43-45 per cent vote share, translating into 155-170 seats in the 292-member Assembly, the halfway mark of which is 148.
BJP-led NDA is expected to improve its tally this time compared to the 2021 Assembly elections and expand its victory in 100-115 constituencies, but will fall short of dislodging the ruling TMC from power.
According to the IANS-Matrize Opinion poll, the NDA is seen fetching 41-43 per cent vote share, resulting in victory in about 100-115 seats, which marks a considerable improvement from the 2021 polls, when it got 38 per cent vote share and secured victory in 77 seats.
Overall, the survey shows that the BJP-led NDA is seen improving its vote share and people's mandate, while the TMC is seen scraping through and emerging victorious in the hotly contested electoral battle.
Earlier, during the announcement of poll dates, the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar responded to the TMC government's last-minute populist poll promises, which included clearing arrears for government employees and hiking honorariums for purohits and muezzins.
“States can take any policy decision just before the model code of conduct kicks in. And the code of conduct has come into force now,” the CEC said.
The Assembly elections for West Bengal will be held in two phases – April 23 and 29, and the results will be declared on May 4.
--IANS
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