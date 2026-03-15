March 15, 2026 7:48 PM हिंदी

Bengal opinion polls: BJP’s tally to rise, unlikely to unseat Trinamool ​

Bengal opinion polls: BJP’s tally to rise, unlikely to unseat Trinamool ​(Photo: @AITCofficial/X)

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), acknowledged as the ‘biggest threat’ to Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC)-regime is set to give the ruling dispensation a shock in the ensuing elections but not strong enough to unseat it from power, finds IANS-Matrize Opinion poll.​

The Mamata government, eyeing its fourth term, is likely to return to power in the state despite a strong anti-incumbency wave. According to an opinion poll, it is likely to fetch 43-45 per cent vote share, translating into 155-170 seats in the 292-member Assembly, the halfway mark of which is 148.​

BJP-led NDA is expected to improve its tally this time compared to the 2021 Assembly elections and expand its victory in 100-115 constituencies, but will fall short of dislodging the ruling TMC from power.​

According to the IANS-Matrize Opinion poll, the NDA is seen fetching 41-43 per cent vote share, resulting in victory in about 100-115 seats, which marks a considerable improvement from the 2021 polls, when it got 38 per cent vote share and secured victory in 77 seats.​

Overall, the survey shows that the BJP-led NDA is seen improving its vote share and people's mandate, while the TMC is seen scraping through and emerging victorious in the hotly contested electoral battle.​

Earlier, during the announcement of poll dates, the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar responded to the TMC government's last-minute populist poll promises, which included clearing arrears for government employees and hiking honorariums for purohits and muezzins.​

“States can take any policy decision just before the model code of conduct kicks in. And the code of conduct has come into force now,” the CEC said.​

The Assembly elections for West Bengal will be held in two phases – April 23 and 29, and the results will be declared on May 4.​

--IANS

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