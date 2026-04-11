Bengal CM kept her eyes closed when women in state were tortured: HM Shah

Kolkata, April 11 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, kept her eyes closed when women in different pockets of the state were being tortured and shamed by goons backed by the ruling Trinamool Congress, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday.

“The entire country was ashamed over the ghastly rape and murder of a lady junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital. At Sandeshkhali, the Trinamool Congress goons had exploited and shamed women. Infiltrators have become a terror factor for the women of West Bengal. And when all these things were happening, Mamata Banerjee kept her eyes closed.

"Today I am saying that all those responsible for such incidents, after enjoying the patronage of the Chief Minister, would be behind bars,” the Union Home Minister said at a campaign rally at Onda in Bankura district amid campaigning for the forthcoming two-phase Assembly elections in West Bengal later this month.

He also said that those who were responsible for the killing of BJP workers in the state during 15-years of the Trinamool regime will also not be spared.

“Over 300 BJP workers were killed in election violence. The Trinamool Congress goons think that they will get away with this. I want to tell them that those who have disturbed BJP workers will be held accountable when our government is formed.

"I give a warning to the anti-social elements of Trinamool Congress that it would be better for them if they were to stay at home on the two polling days on April 23 and April 29. Otherwise, you will not be spared. The people of West Bengal will vote fearlessly this time. We will make arrangements so that Mamata Banerjee’s goons cannot obstruct voter,” Shah said.

He also claimed that Mamata Banerjee would deliberately avoid the process of driving out infiltrators from the state, since they were her dedicated vote bank.

“The illegal infiltrators are a threat to the common people. They are taking away the jobs of the youth. They are thriving on our ration. But the people of West Bengal will not tolerate a single infiltrator. This time,” he said.

--IANS

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