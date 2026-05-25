As 'Mr. India' turns 39, Vardhaan Puri talks about grandfather Amrish Puri’s iconic villain Mogambo

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) As Shekhar Kapur’ science fiction superhero-directed film “Mr. India” completed 39 years in Hindi cinema since its release, actor Vardhaan Puri has looked back on the legacy left behind by his legendary grandfather Amrish Puri, who played the iconic villainous role of “Mogambo.”

Vardhaan said: “It feels incredibly special to see that even after nearly four decades, people still celebrate Mogambo with the same excitement and admiration. Very few characters manage to leave such a deep impact on audiences across generations and globally.”

The actor said that his grandfather brought immense dedication and honesty to every role he played.

“Mogambo was not just a villain; he became an emotion for cinema lovers, especially children. Even today, his dialogues and expressions, continue to be remembered worldwide,” said Vardhaan.

Talking about the film’s lasting popularity, Vardhaan said, “The love that Mr. India continues to receive proves how timeless and cult classic, the film is. It has entertained families for years, and Mogambo became one of the strongest reasons behind that connection.”

As a grandson, Vardhaan says it fills him with immense pride to witness how deeply respected and loved his performances still are.

“His contribution to Indian and world cinema will always remain legendary,” he said.

Mr. India, released in 1987, also stars Anil Kapoor alongside late superstar Sridevi. The film followed the story of a humble violinist, Arun, who gets a cloaking device that provides invisibility. While renting out his house to pay his debts, he meets a journalist, Seema and falls in love with her. Meanwhile, criminal Mogambo, who wants the cloaking device, has plans to conquer India.

Talking about Amrish Puri, he acted in more than 450 films, and established himself as one of the greatest and iconic actors in Indian cinema.

He was suffering from myelodysplastic syndrome, a rare kind of blood cancer, and had undergone brain surgery for his condition in 2004. His condition required frequent removal of the blood accumulated in the cerebral region of the brain and after some time he slipped into a coma. He passed away in 2005 aged 72.

--IANS

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