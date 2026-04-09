Bengal polls: PM Modi to hold three rallies today in Haldia, Asansol, Suri

Kolkata, April 9 (IANS) Amid the hectic campaigning for the two-phase Assembly elections in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold three consecutive rallies in three districts on Thursday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also arrive in Kolkata on Thursday, with a packed campaign schedule for Friday and Saturday.

The Prime Minister will start his campaign with his address at a rally in the industrial township of Haldia in the East Midnapore district. Thereafter, he will address two other rallies --the first in the industrial township of Asansol in West Burdwan district and the second in Suri in Birbhum district.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Minister is also arriving at Kolkata at night. Although no schedule had been fixed for him for the day after arrival, on Friday, he will address a mega rally at Deba in the West Midnapore district, followed by a roadshow at Kharagpur in the same district.

On Saturday, the Union Home Minister will address two rallies, first at Chhatna in Bankura district and then at Baghmundi in Purulia district.

There will be a packed schedule for the Prime Minister in West Bengal on Saturday. He is slated to address three consecutive campaign rallies in Jangipur in Murshidabad district, Katwa in East Burdwan district, and Balurghat in South Dinajpur district.

The Prime Minister, on April 11, will have a night-stay in Siliguri in the Darjeeling district. The next day, that is on April 12, he is scheduled to participate in a roadshow in Siliguri town.

The Prime Minister started his campaign programme in the state on April 5, addressing a mega rally at Cooch Behar town in Cooch Behar district.

On the other hand, on Thursday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also has a packed schedule with five consecutive rallies at Minakhan, Noyapara, Panihati, Baranagar, and Rajarhat-Gopalpur, all in the North 24 Parganas district.

The two-phase Assembly polls in West Bengal will be on April 23 and April 29. In the first phase, voting will be for 152 Assembly constituencies, and in the second phase, the remaining 142 constituencies will go to the polls. The results will be declared on May 4

--IANS

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