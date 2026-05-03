Aamir Khan says filmmaking is storytelling, cinematic tools can only enhance story, can’t make it compelling

Mumbai, May 3 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who has produced the recently released film ‘Ek Din’, has said that filmmaking is storytelling at the heart of it. He shared that storytelling is in the DNA of human beings as we have been sharing stories with each other since time immemorial.

The actor spoke with comedian and actor Zakir Khan during the promotions of ‘Ek Din’, and said that filmmaking is storytelling only the tools to tell the story have changed.

He said, “Filmmaking is story telling. Thousands of years ago, when there were no books, people used to tell stories to each other. Filmmaking is still the same today. The only difference is that your tools have changed. Now you have a camera”.

He further mentioned, “You can show the scene by shooting. You've got sound. You can put music in it. You can have different characters by casting different actors. So I feel that at the end of the day If I am sitting and telling the story but the story is very boring, then 25 people will switch it off. We are still the same today. You use the best technique to make a film. But if the story doesn't capture me, I'll be bored”.

Meanwhile, ‘Ek Din’ stars Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan, Aamir’s elder son, in the lead. In the film, Junaid portrays a shy and a different guy, who develops feelings for Sai Pallavi’s character, who is a cheerful and full-of-life girl. While they both work in the same office, Junaid struggles to gather the confidence to talk to her. However, a twist unfolds in Japan when Sai meets with an accident and suffers from Transient Global Amnesia (TGA), remembering only Junaid, who saved her life.

The film marks the reunion of Aamir Khan and filmmaker Mansoor Khan after a significant hiatus, reviving one of Hindi cinema’s most cherished creative partnerships. Together, they have worked on films like ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’, ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’, ‘Akele Hum Akele Tum’, and ‘Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na’. With ‘Ek Din’, the duo returns to the romance genre, sparking fresh excitement among fans.

The film also marks Junaid Khan’s 2nd big screen outing after ‘Loveyapa’, and Sai Pallavi’s Bollywood debut.

The film is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, ‘Ek Din’ is directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan, and Aparna Purohit. The film is currently playing in cinemas.

--IANS

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