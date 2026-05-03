'Wanted to be there till the end': Gaikwad after guiding CSK to win over MI

Chennai, May 3 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad said his primary aim was to bat till the end and finish the chase for the team after leading his side to a convincing eight-wicket win over the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday.

Chasing 160, Gaikwad anchored the innings with an unbeaten 67 off 48 balls, stitching a decisive 98-run partnership with youngster Kartik Sharma (54*) as CSK chased down the target with 11 balls to spare.

“It feels good that I won my first 50 and also the team and finished the game, I always felt I was batting really well and I kept talking to myself that once I got in, once I crossed that 20 or 25, I wanted to make sure that I’m there till the end and make sure I hit the winning goal,” Gaikwad said in a video released by IPL on X.

“Feels good obviously, especially when you are playing in this El Clasico. I always loved it since I was a kid, and to be part of this, even now, it feels really special,” he said.

The CSK skipper also highlighted how the team clawed back into the game with the ball after MI threatened a bigger total. He also lauded Noor Ahmed and debutant Ramakrishna Ghosh for leading the attack after the halfway stage.

“At one point, I felt 180-190 would have been a par score, and they were going in that direction. But after the 10th over mark, we pulled it back really well. A huge credit to Noor and Ghosh. Being the debutant, I think he said, ‘I will bowl’, and made sure he bowled really well. It’s great to see that confidence,” he added.

MI were cruising at 90/2 in 10 overs, but disciplined bowling from CSK, including Kamboj’s 3/32 and Noor’s 2/26, ensured they managed only 69 runs in the last 10 overs.

Gaikwad believes the bowling unit is growing stronger with each game and every player is playing their part well to help the team.

“I feel as the game progresses, we as a bowling unit are getting a clearer picture. Everyone is stepping up, staying calm and confident, and whenever there’s an opportunity, we go all out,” he said.

Meanwhile, with this win, CSK have moved up to the sixth position in the points table with 8 points in nine matches. They will next face the Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.

--IANS

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