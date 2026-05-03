The way Gaikwad played, CSK are becoming more dangerous: Ashwin

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) As Ruturaj Gaikwad is regaining his form, former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said the way Chennai Super Kings skipper played in the last two games, "CSK are becoming more dangerous with every match."

Gaikwad, who has been a prolific run-getter in domestic and franchise cricket, had a rough start to his IPL 2026 campaign. In the first seven matches, the CSK skipper has scored just 104 runs, with the highest score of 28. In last Sunday's 8-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans, he regained his form and smashed an unbeaten 74 off 60 balls.

He carried the same momentum in Saturday's game against the Mumbai Indians and struck a composed 48-ball 67 as CSK produced a clinical all-round performance to seal a league double over MI with an eight-wicket win at the M A Chidambaram Stadium.

“Everyone was talking about his form. This innings was a result of the previous game. It was a challenging wicket, the GT game, and the time he spent in the middle and the knock he played – you cannot compare it with the likes of Vaibhav Suryavanshi or Abhishek Sharma. On wickets like these, this is how you should play," Ashwin said on JioStar.

"Ruturaj played with a great tempo in this game and read the conditions well. His role was important; if CSK had lost one or two more wickets, the pressure would have increased on their batting line-up. He took responsibility, and the way he played, CSK are becoming more dangerous with every match," he added.

Mumbai Indians elected to bat and were restricted to a total of 159/7. In reply, Gaikwad spearheaded the chase with 48-ball 67. Kartik Sharma too scored a superb half century (54* off 40 balls). This was the maiden half century for the 20-year-old. The Ruturaj-Kartik duo forged an undefeated stand of 98 runs for the third wicket to steer the Super Kings home with 11 balls to spare.

Former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara praised Kartik’s knock, saying his innings has paid off the faith CSK have shown in him. "This was a very important innings for young Kartik Sharma. CSK have shown a lot of faith in him and given him multiple opportunities. This match against Mumbai was the perfect stage for him to deliver and repay that trust. He did exactly that," he said on JioStar.

"On a difficult pitch where spin was expected to dominate the middle overs, CSK needed an Indian batter to partner Ruturaj. Kartik stepped up and took that responsibility well. I am really happy for him because he had not been scoring runs, and there was a lot of talk about his potential. Finally, that trust has paid off for CSK," Pujara added.

With a win over MI, CSk moved to sixth in the standings and will next take on the Delhi Capitals on May 5.

--IANS

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