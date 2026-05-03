At least 150 press freedom violations occurred in Afghanistan in past year: Report

Kabul, May 3 (IANS) At least 150 violations of press freedom and journalists rights have been reported in Afghanistan over the past year, according to Afghanistan Journalists Center (AFJC), local media reported on Sunday.

The AFJC noted that the cases documented between May 2025-April 2026, showcases a deteriorating situation for journalism and worsening media crisis in Afghanistan, Afghanistan-based Amu TV reported.

The report released on World Press Freedom Day stated that censorship, restrictions and pressure on journalists have escalated in Afghanistan during the period.

Among the 150 cases, 127 involved threats against journalists and media workers while 20 involved detention, according to the group. It further said four of those arrested remain in custody.

According to the report, two employees of the state-run Radio and Television of Afghanistan were killed and another injured in Pakistani airstrikes during this period.

The organisation noted that the total number of violations is less than in the previous year, however, the quality and severity of restrictions have deteriorated due to policies implemented by Taliban seizing power in Afghnaistan in 2021.

The report highlighted several restrictions on media operations. It said bans on broadcasting pictures of living beings was extended to eight additional provinces and is now implemented in 25 of Afghanistan's 34 provinces, resulting in the closure of at least eight local television stations.

As per the report, at least 11 media outlets or organisations were shut down, either temporarily or permanently, for not following Taliban's orders. The licenses of at least 10 media support organisations were revoked.

The access to information has become increasingly restricted in Afghanistan, with nearly half of government ministries and institutions banning video reporting or on-camera interviews.

According to the report, media outlets were facing increasing pressure over content, including orders not to interview people who have been not been approved by Taliban. Even mentioning names of women or speaking to girls during live broadcasts led to suspension of media activities in some cases in Afghanistan.

The report said increasing restrictions on women journalists, including bans on broadcasting women's voices and instances where voices of female reporters were censored during official press conferences, Amu TV reported.

The group said some journalists were arrested over personal appearance, including length of their beard. It mentioned that Taliban has replaced previous media laws with written and verbal directives, some related to the “promotion of virtue and prevention of vice” framework, having broad powers to implement restrictions.

In the report, AJFC voiced concern over the worsening financial condition of independent media, especially in the provinces, where reduced funding and increasing restrictions have pushed many outlets towards closure and forced journalists to leave the profession or Afghanistan.

The group urged Taliban to review their policies, release all journalists who have been arrested and ensure a safe and enabling environment for media personnel. It called on the international community to increase political, financial and technical support for journalists in Afghanistan.

--IANS

akl/mr