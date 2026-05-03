'He's found a plan that works': McClenaghan on Kamboj's rise at CSK

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Former New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan lauded Anshul Kamboj for his impressive bowling display, saying the young pacer has developed a clear plan and execution that is making him effective, following Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians.

Kamboj played a crucial role in restricting MI to 159/7 with figures of 3/32, helping CSK pull things back after the visitors were well-placed at 90/2 in 10 overs.

“Previous to coming to CSK, I don’t think he had a real plan or idea of what he wanted to do at the death. And so I think he’s found something. It may not be successful in all conditions, but he’s found a plan that works for him. He can execute it, and it’s making him very effective, turns him into that three-phase bowler. You can put that down to the old CSK blueprint, when you had Bravo, and obviously Eric Simons is still there. They really like guys to come around the wicket,” McClenaghan said on ESPNcricinfo.

“His execution is very, very good. Spot on. He cannot miss with the kind of bowling that he does. He cannot err in length, and he has not been erring. So that’s testament to his consistency and his action. What I like the most about him, and about the guys who have been successful in this IPL so far, is that they have got the highest percentage of being able to hit that six-to-eight-metre length with the new ball, and he does that,” he added.

Speaking of the match, disciplined spells from Kamboj (3/32) and Noor Ahmad (2/26) ensured MI could only manage 159/7 despite a strong start, before Ruturaj Gaikwad (67*) and Kartik Sharma (54 not out) guided CSK to a comfortable chase with 11 balls remaining, completing a league double over MI.

--IANS

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